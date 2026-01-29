UNSURPRISINGLY there will be no action at Launceston Rugby Club this weekend due to the ongoing bad weather.
The first team’s biggest match of the season against in-form St Austell in Regional One South West has been postponed already due to a waterlogged pitch, while the Castles and Colts have moved their matches to 3G pitches.
The Castles will take on Newquay Hornets in Counties Two Cornwall at Bodmin’s Callywith College with a 1pm kick-off, while the Colts now take on Perranporth at Cornwall College with an early start time of 10.30am.
If the seconds can beat Newquay then they could end the day as far as 13 points clear of second bottom St Just who visit basement side Bodmin weather-permitting.
Player/coach Dan Pearce has named his side which includes new signing Jordan Taylor who has arrived from Tavistock.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES v Newquay at Callywith College: George Mill; Freddie Ward, Jordan Taylor, Cody Smith, Kuda Chisango; Dan Pearce, Corey Sillifant; Oli Martin, Cian Baker, Alex Bartlett; Dom Theobald, Ben Greene; Lewis Dennis, Finn Stiles, Lloyd Duke. Replacements: Tom Hargreaves, Jack Lankston, Chris Hall, Callum Smith.
