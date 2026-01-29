AN EXCITING and far-reaching junior table tennis programme is gathering momentum across Cornwall, driven by a strong partnership between Cornwall County, West Cornwall and North Cornwall.
By working collaboratively, these organisations are ensuring that grassroots table tennis is flourishing and that more young people than ever are picking up a bat, enjoying the sport and finding clear opportunities to progress.
This joined-up approach has resulted in a broad and ambitious programme of activity, introducing children to table tennis at a young age and supporting them as they move into regular competition. The emphasis throughout is on fun, inclusion and long-term development.
Central to this success are clubs that continue to set the standard for junior development, including St Austell, Falmouth Docks, Creekside and Cape Cornwall. These clubs provide welcoming environments, quality coaching and strong links with schools, helping young players move confidently from first hit to structured training and competition.
A cornerstone of the programme has been the series of Schools Racket Festivals, engaging pupils from Year 1 through to Year 6. Running throughout January and February, these events have introduced hundreds of children to table tennis in a fun and supportive setting, while also strengthening relationships between schools and local clubs.
Competitive opportunities have expanded significantly this season, most notably with the introduction of the West Cornwall Junior League. This new league represents a major step forward for junior table tennis in the region, giving young players regular match experience closer to home and creating a clear progression route from school festivals into organised league play. Alongside the existing junior leagues across the county, it ensures that more children can play regularly, develop confidence and enjoy the social side of the sport.
County-wide competition run by Cornwall County and West Cornwall’s Kelly Plumb has also played an important role.
The Junior County Closed Championship showcases the growing depth of junior talent in Cornwall, while league events across different venues have helped players build consistency and resilience through regular competitive play.
Two key dates stand out in the junior calendar. The individual schools competition on February 3 is a flagship event, bringing together pupils from across Cornwall for a full day of competition. For many, it is their first experience of a formal tournament and a vital stepping stone into club and league table tennis.
Equally significant is the SEND schools event on February 10, which highlights Cornwall’s commitment to inclusive sport. This event provides a supportive environment for children with special educational needs and disabilities, ensuring they can take part, enjoy table tennis and benefit from its physical, social and confidence-building qualities.
Alongside its on-table coaching, St Austell TTC in partnership with Falmouth Docks, Bridge and Table Tennis England also broke new ground with a dedicated children’s sport psychology project, designed to support the mental and emotional development of young players.
The initiative focused on helping children build confidence, resilience and a healthy mindset around competition and learning. Through age-appropriate activities and guided discussions, young players were encouraged to understand nerves, manage emotions, develop concentration and view challenges as opportunities to improve rather than obstacles.
Importantly, the project was not about pressure or performance at all costs. Instead, it reinforced positive behaviours such as enjoyment, effort, teamwork and self-belief skills that benefited children not only in table tennis, but also at school and in everyday life. Parents and coaches were also supported with guidance on how to create encouraging environments that helped children thrive.
There is also some excellent work taking place at Callington Community College. Sessions there were led by Martin Hynes from the North Cornwall Table Tennis League, provided pupils with structured coaching, regular playing opportunities and a positive introduction to the sport. The programme strengthened links between school and community table tennis, helping students develop skills, confidence and a lasting interest in the game.
Craig Mehew, development officer for the Cornwall County Table Tennis Association and St Austell Table Tennis Club, emphasised the importance of this collective effort, adding: “Junior development is essential to the future of table tennis in Cornwall.
“By working together with schools and clubs, and by introducing new opportunities like the West Cornwall Junior League, we’re creating clear, inclusive pathways that allow young people to stay in the sport and continue to enjoy it.
“Our work with schools and leagues is about giving every child a positive first experience. The Schools Racket Festivals, the schools competition and the SEND event all show how table tennis can reach a wide-range of young people and help them grow in confidence, both on and off the table.”
With an ever-growing programme of school festivals, junior leagues, county competitions and inclusive events, Cornwall’s table tennis community is demonstrating what can be achieved through collaboration, commitment and passion.
The future of the sport in the county is bright and it is being shaped by the next generation of players.
