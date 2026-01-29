THE Cornwall RFU are calling on clubs to treat referees with respect over the remaining months of the season.
Rugby is more than just a sport; it’s a community built on Integrity, Discipline, and Respect. At the centre of every match is the referee – the person who makes the game possible. Whether we win or lose, how we treat the official defines who we are as a club.
When players shout, coaches vent, or supporters jeer from the sidelines, the damage goes deeper than a simple penalty:
- For the Referees: Constant criticism leads to burnout and mental fatigue. Many officials, especially at the grassroots level, are walking away from the game because the environment has become too hostile.
- For the Game: If we lose our referees, we lose our fixtures. It’s that simple. A lack of respect tarnishes rugby’s unique reputation and creates a toxic atmosphere for everyone involved.
- For the Players: A team focused on arguing with or abusing the ref is a team that has lost its focus on the match. Poor discipline on the sidelines leads to poor discipline on the pitch, resulting in cards and lost points.
When we champion the referee, the game thrives. An official who feels respected is more confident, making for a fairer, faster, and more enjoyable match. By showing respect, we teach our younger players the true meaning of sportsmanship and ensure that our club remains a welcoming place for everyone.
We are calling on every player, coach, and supporter to lead by example. Make sure your club is known for its passion on the pitch and its class on the sidelines. Challenge negative behaviour when you see it and remember: the referee is a human being doing their best for the sport we love.
