NORTH CORNWALL-based St Enodoc Golf Club has been shortlisted for the Tournament Venue of the Year Award at the 2026 England Golf Awards, following its outstanding delivery of the Men’s County Finals — a championship widely praised for its warmth, professionalism and exceptional organisation.
From the outset, St Enodoc demonstrated meticulous planning and genuine care for every competing county. The club appointed dedicated county liaison officers who contacted teams well in advance to support accommodation, dining arrangements and logistical needs.
These volunteers then served as hosts throughout the week, ensuring every county felt welcomed and supported. Teams and spectators received a comprehensive welcome booklet, while a large, well‑coordinated volunteer workforce kept operations running seamlessly each day.
From car park attendants and reception staff to check‑in support and public pathway management, every role was delivered with efficiency and enthusiasm.
Volunteers were even provided with bespoke branded hoodies — a thoughtful touch that reflected the club’s appreciation and attention to detail.
Inside the clubhouse, clear signage, daily match boards and excellent catering created a smooth and enjoyable experience. A dedicated upstairs dining room for teams, complete with bespoke county flags, and a vibrant downstairs area for spectators showcased the club’s careful planning.
Creative touches, such as plant pots displayed in golf shoes with county signs, added to the welcoming atmosphere.
Out on the course, conditions were superb, with the course manager working closely with officials to refine markings and install new stakes where required. St Enodoc’s professionalism, hospitality and enthusiasm combined to create a championship environment praised by every county involved.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.