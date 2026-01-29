By Sue Biscoe
CORNWALL’S senior badminton squads goes from strength to strength, with two teams in Badminton England’s Senior County Championships, and three masters teams of over 50s, 60s and 70s, playing against other counties in the south and west of England.
The first team have had a great season to date, losing only one match and winning three in Division Two South West, currently sitting third in the table with the final weekend to come at the end of March.
Managed by Brian Hannibal, the squad is as follows: Hope Warner, Bridget Murray, , Maddie Griffiths, Melissa Lin, Emma Weaver, Valeriia Zhadanova, Harry Dyer, Jack Dyer, Guy Michell, Elliot Dyer and Milo Semonin.
The young second team are mid-table in Division Four South West and improving all the time, with some great wins and battling close losses for the enthusiastic, dedicated players.
The squad which has Lorna Riggs in charge, consists of Hester Luke, Hannah Pugh, Lucy Hill, Matilda Scowen, Olivia Brewer, Jess Canfield, Veronika Smirnova, Frank Adams, Jamie Foulds, Lee Chappell, Jake Brazewell, Will Bick and Julian Cooper.
More locally, the season continues across Cornwall, with tournaments, county training and match practices, all run by Cornwall Badminton Association, and backed up by clubs all over the Duchy.
