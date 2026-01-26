FIFTY-FOUR bowlers took part in the Cornwall County Short Mat Bowls Association County Singles at Carnmoggas on January 24 and 25, with 27 bowlers on each day.
On both Saturday and Sunday, bowlers were drawn into six groups with the six group winners and two best runners-up playing off for the four places in the county finals available from each day.
On Saturday, Duloe’s Martin Boraston took top spot in Group One with six points +16 shots, second in the group was Steve Smith (Holmans) with four +25 to take one of the runners-up spots.
Ian Crossett (Saltash Kernow) topped Group two with 6 +12, ahead of (Neil Gribble) 4 +17, while the Group Three winner was Rob D’Agostino (Kensey Vale) with 5 +11, narrowly clear of Mark Slack (Duloe) with 5 +5.
The rest of the groups were won by Peter Hore (Holmans – 4 +14), Charlotte Rollings (Duloe – 6 +13) and Mike Curthoys (Callington – 6 +32) ahead of David Topliffe (Boscastle – 4 +9), Elise Daniell (Holmans – 2 +5) and Carolyn Stanley (St Newlyn East – 4 +5) respectively.
The knockouts results were as follows: Rob D’Agostino 10-6 Mike Curthoys, Mark Slack 16-6 Peter Hore, Martin Boraston 9-7 Steve Smith, Ian Crossett 10-5 Charlotte Rollings.
Sunday’s action saw Helston’s Paul Symons take Group One with 5 +21, just ahead of runner-up Martin Yeomans (Callington – 4 -4).
The Group Two winner was Mark Williams (Camelford and District) with 4 +8, second in the group was Tony Jago (Withiel) with 4 +7 to take one of the runners-up spots.
St Newlyn East’s John Worth secured Group Three with 6 +21, with Duloe’s Alan Trubshaw (4 -6) coming second.
The rest of the groups were won by St Newlyn East’s John Dood (6 +15), Nigel Nicholls (Penzance – 6 +34) and Duloe’s Chris Page with 6 +34.
The runners-up were Nigel Taylor (Penzance – 4 +18), Austen Runnals (Luxulyan – 4 +1) and Jack Jeskins (Tintagel – 4 -18).
The knockouts results were as follows: Mark Williams 14-4 John Dodd, Chris Page 10-3 Nigel Taylor, Nigel Nicholls 11-7 Tony Jago, Paul Symons 8-7 John Worton.
The eight qualifiers will return to Carnmoggas on Saturday, March 21 for the finals.
This Saturday sees the County Triples qualification competition at Carnmoggas starting at 9am with 27 teams entered.
