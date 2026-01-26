NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Old Redcliffians 31 Redruth 24
REDRUTH picked up two useful bonus points but were beaten 31-24 by Old Redcliffians in Bristol on Saturday.
The Cornishmen headed up the M5 with just 10 points separating themselves and second bottom Loughborough Students, and faced a side who started the afternoon three points behind.
The Reds started brightly and went ahead inside three minutes through inside-centre Sam James, only for the Bristolians to reply within four minutes via prolific flanker Ollie Stratton to go 7-5 ahead.
On nine minutes, Redruth lost Cornish Pirates No.8 Luke Ratcliff to a controversial yellow-card, and soon fell behind as lock Hayden Barnes crossed with Ashley Groves adding his second conversion.
Full-back Dean Wills reduced the deficit just after the halfway-point of the half with scrum-half Sam Bray knocking over the extra two points.
However, Barnes’ second ensured Old Reds went into the break 19-12 to the good, and by the 47th minute Redruth had a mountain to climb as Renico Bailey’s unconverted try was added to soon after by Harrison Murphy with Groves making no mistake.
Redruth then dug in and drove themselves over for a third try scored by hooker Tom Cowan-Dickie. Wills’ touchline kick was good for 31-19.
Although the hosts were dangerous, it was Bray’s 76th minute try that set up a thrilling finale.
However, despite some late pressure, Old Reds’ defence held firm to leave Redruth having won just once on their travels.
The first-ever league match under floodlights at Redruth takes place this Friday night (7.30pm) as they welcome an Exeter University side who sit seven points behind the Reds.
REDRUTH: Wills (Mawson, 68); Thomas (Johnson, 64), Clifford, James, Counter; Mawson (Cummins, 61), Bray; Gendall, Cowan-Dickie, Tompsett (Williams, 51); Osborne (Hambly, 78), Pascoe (capt); Triggs (Goldsmith, 51), Bond, Ratcliff.
Tries: James, Wills, Cowan-Dickie, Bray; Convs: Bray, Wills; Pens: N/A.
