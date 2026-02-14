Saturday, February 14 - Football
National League: Braintree Tn 0 Solihull Moors 0, Eastleigh 2 Boreham Wood 2, Forest Green Rov 1 Carlisle Utd 3, Halifax Tn 1 Truro City 0, Hartlepool Utd v Sutton Utd - Post, Scunthorpe Utd 3 Boston Utd 6, Southend Utd 5 Morecambe 1, Tamworth 1 Aldershot Tn 1, Wealdstone 0 York City 3, Woking v Altrincham - Post, Yeovil Tn 1 Rochdale 1.
Southern League, Division One South: Bashley 0 Didcot Tn 2, Bideford 2 Tavistock 2, Exmouth Tn 3 Falmouth Tn 1, Frome Tn 2 Brixham 0, Larkhall Ath 1 Sporting Club Inkberrow 0, Malvern Tn 2 Westbury Utd 2, Melksham Tn 1 Winchester City 0, Mousehole 3 Willand Rov 3, Portishead Tn 1 Hartpury 3, Shaftesbury 3 Bristol Manor Farm 1, Swindon Supermarine v Bishops Cleeve - Post.
Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Tn 4 Oldland Abbotonians 1, Brislington v Newquay - Post, Shepton Mallet 2 Saltash Utd 3, Sidmouth Tn v Helston Ath - Post, Torpoint Ath 1 Bridgwater Utd 0, Wellington v Bradford Tn - Post.
South West Peninsula League, Premier West: Bude Tn 0 Sticker 0, Camelford v Launceston - Post, Elburton Villa v Callington Tn - Post, Falmouth Tn 2 Millbrook 0, Wadebridge Tn v Holsworthy.
Walter C Parson League Cup, Quarter-Final: Bovey Tracey 2 Liskeard Ath 2 (4-3 pens), Penzance 2 Teignmouth 0.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Foxhole Stars 3 Callington Tn 5, Gunnislake 2 Bodmin Tn 0, Millbrook v St Austell - Post, Saltash Utd 5 Polperro 0, St Mawgan 1 Looe Tn 2, Sticker 6 Altarnun 3.
Premier Division West: Hayle 2 Mullion 1, Ludgvan v Porthleven - Post, Pendeen Rov 5 St Day 0, Penryn Ath v St Just - Post, St Agnes 2 Perranwell 2.
Division One East: Dobwalls 1 St Newlyn East 0, Launceston v Torpoint Ath - Post, Lifton v St Breward - Post, Nanpean Rov 2 Newquay 3, St Dominick 0 Pensilva 5, St Stephen v Liskeard Ath - Post.
Division One West: Hayle 1 Holman SC 8, Newlyn Non-Ath 1 Troon 3, Porthleven 2 Mawnan 3, West Cornwall 3 Falmouth Utd 1.
Division Two East: Gorran 5 Week St Mary 2, Mevagissey v Lanreath - Post, St Dennis v Lostwithiel - Post, Tregony 7 Biscovey 1.
Division Two West: Goonhavern Ath 4 Pendeen Rov 0, Lizard Argyle v Perranwell - Post, Mawnan 3 Frogpool & Cusgarne 0, St Buryan 6 Falmouth DC 0, St Just 2 Lanner 4.
Division Three East: Kilkhampton 3 St Merryn 2, Looe Tn 6 Delabole Utd 0, Newquay 3 North Petherwin 1.
Division Three West: Chacewater 6 Mawgan 1, Constantine 3 Stithians 5, Mullion 2 St Keverne 0, Probus 2 Penryn Ath 1, Troon 5 Carharrack 0.
Division Four East: Bodmin Dragons 2 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 1, St Minver v Landrake - Post, St Neot 4 Lostwithiel 1.
Division Four West: Falmouth Ath 3 Madron 1, Newlyn Non-Ath v Ludgvan - Post, St Day v Dropship - Post, Tremough 12 Speak Out Utd 0, Wendron Utd 0 Lizard Argyle 3.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Quarter-Final: Boscastle 4 Illogan RBL 2, North Petherwin v Kilkhampton - Post, St Teath v St Blazey - Post.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Quarter-Final: Helston Ath OB 1 Perranporth 2.
Sunday, February 15 - Football
Cornwall’s Women Cup, Quarter-Final: Bodmin v Newquay, Saltash Utd v St Dennis, St Agnes v Biscovey, Sticker v Saltash Borough; All games post.
Cornwall’s Women’s League, Division One: Ludgvan v Wendron Utd, Padstow Utd v Wadebridge Tn, Lanner v St Agnes; All games post.
Division One Cup: Redruth Utd v FXSU - Post.
Division Two: Charlestown v St Buryan - Post, Falmouth v Launceston - H/W, Troon 0 Porthleven 3.
Saturday, February 14 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill 29 Chinnor 30, Caldy 21 Cornish Pirates 41, Doncaster 50 Bedford Blues 12, Hartpury 19 Ealing Trailfinders 46.
National League Two West: Barnstaple 24 Luctonians 23, Exeter Uni 36 Loughborough Students 28, Hinckley 37 Cinderford 31, Hornets 38 Redruth 31, Old Redcliffians 28 Camborne 59, Syston 14 Lymm 19, Taunton Titans 61 Chester 14.
Regional One South West: Brixham 32 Launceston 27, Chew Valley 35 Topsham 38, Lydney 22 Exmouth 27, Matson 26 Devonport Services 27, Royal Wootton Bassett 34 Sidmouth 33, St Austell 63 Marlborough 5.
Regional Two South West: Ivybridge 44 Penzance-Newlyn 26, North Petherton 22 Cullompton 19, Okehampton 45 Crediton 22, Teignmouth 15 Tiverton 26, Wellington 0 Wadebridge Camels 67, Winscombe 8 Weston-super-Mare 32.
Counties One Western West: Newton Abbot 29 Kingsbridge 32, Penryn 22 Plymstock Oaks 19, Redruth 25 Barnstaple 45, Saltash 20 Paignton 24, St Ives 14 Wiveliscombe 22, Truro 35 Torquay 14.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude v Helston - Post, Launceston 18 St Austell 17, Newquay Hornets v Camborne - A/W, Perranporth v Bodmin - H/W, St Just 15 Liskeard-Looe 17, Wadebridge Camels 26 Falmouth 28.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM 42 Hayle 12, Illogan Park 18 St Ives 0, Lankelly-Fowey 24 St Agnes 54, Roseland 57 Saltash 0.
Counties Two Championship, Third Round: Bude 20 Bideford 5.
Sunday, February 15 - Rugby
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Exeter Saracens v Newton Abbot, Paignton v Bude; Both games post.
