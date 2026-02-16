WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Shepton Mallet 2 Saltash United 3
SALTASH ended a run of eight league games without a win on Saturday as they survived a late onslaught from Shepton Mallet to bring the points home to Cornwall.
The Ashes had lost their last four games following four draws and their last victory was before Bonfire Night at home to Brislington.
Assistant manager Peter Jefford said: “It was a very good performance on a difficult surface against tough opponents.
“All credit to the lads, we took our chances when they came and dug deep for the last 15 minutes after they brought it back to 3-2.”
The home side started strongly and it took a good save from Tyler Coombes to deny Jemar Smith-Thomas a seventh minute opener.
But Saltash grew into the game and broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with a fine finish from Deacon Thomson.
However, after Hayden Greening went close, the Ashes had a bad two minutes just before the break.
They conceded a penalty which Ali Sen converted and were reduced to 10 men with Fin Wilkes sent to the sin-bin.
Saltash managed to stay level during his absence and after he returned he was the one to put the visitors ahead again, curling a superb shot in from 20 yards in the 67th minute.
Three minutes later it was 3-1 with Reece Thomson providing the finish, and lthough a linesman had his flag raised, the goal stood.
Luke Wilkinson reduced the arrears six minutes from time but Saltash held on after a nervy five minutes of time added on.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Max Everall, Freddy Tolcher (Cole Fisher, 53), Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Sam Jose, Charlie Elkington, Fin Wilkes, Deacon Thomson (Rhys Connew, 88), Reece Thomson, Jack Jefford (Rhys McShane, 70). Sub not used: Tyler Yendle.
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Charlie Elkington.
