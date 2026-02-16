COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
St Just 15 Liskeard-Looe 17
THE Lions’ longest trip of the season ended in victory as they ground out a 17-15 success at St Just on Saturday.
Although Yestin Hutchings had to pull out on Friday due to work, it meant a start for young Billy Warner at lock with veteran prop Mike Mander coming on to the bench.
The game started as a close affair but in the tenth minute the hosts scored an unconverted try to open the scoring, with the conversion attempt hitting the post and bouncing clear.
However, in the 15th minute Liskeard scored an unconverted try by tighthead-prop Jack Wilton, who drove over from ten metres to dot down and level the score at 5-5.
On the half-hour St Just scored a second unconverted try, and a yellow card was shown to Wilton for not releasing in the tackle during the build-up.
It had been a close half, but Liskeard looked a little jaded, possibly because of the long journey or maybe because the match the previous weekend had been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
At the break changes were made to the line-up, including Mike McCarthy making way for young Dan Crowther (home from university for the weekend). Crowther went to the wing with Kieran Underhill moving to full-back, while Jason Flitcroft and Will Gouge were also introduced in the pack.
The difference soon became clear, especially with the fact that the home side quickly lost a player to the bin, and just five minutes into the half the Lions dotted down through flanker Will Hoskin, converted by James Noel-Johnson, who had taken over the kicking duties from McCarthy, to put Liskeard into the lead for the first time.
The home side were back in front five minutes later via a third unconverted try for 15-12, but again the Lions responded.
In the 54th minute Liskeard retook the lead when back-rower Andy Rowe crossed the line to dot down for an unconverted try, following a swift passing move.
There was still plenty of drama to come as Gouge received their second yellow card of the afternoon on the hour for not releasing in the tackle.
At 17-15 in front, the visitors missed a kickable penalty with 10 minutes to play, and in the dying seconds the hosts were awarded one of their own to take victory.
Thankfully for the Lions, the effort went wide and Liskeard could celebrate a very useful four points against the Tigers.
The view from the touchline was that it was a close game throughout, a match that could have gone either way but Liskeard were just about worthy of the win that leaves them in fifth spot in the league.
The supporters man-of-the-match went to scrum-half Jay Mason as adjudged by former player Glen Beaver.
The next match is scheduled for this Saturday as Wadebridge Seconds are due to visit Lux Park for the the third time this season following two previous postponements. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.
LISKEARD-LOOE: Mike McCarthy; Kieran Underhill, Jack Badnall, James Noel-Johnson, Sean Simmons; Callum Beaver, Jay Mason; Oscar Mortimer, Archie Doidge (capt), Jack Wilton; Dan Lethbridge, Billy Warner; Andy Rowe, Will Hoskin, Adam Dack. Replacements: Mike Mander, Jason Flitcroft, Will Gouge, Dan Crowther.
Tries: Wilton, Hoskin, Rowe; Convs: Noel-Johnson; Pens: N/A.
Lions’ man-of-the-match: Jay Mason.
