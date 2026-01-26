NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Lymm 24 Camborne 34
CAMBORNE ran in six tries in Cheshire on Saturday to inflict only a second home defeat of the season on the hosts and remain top of the National Two West table.
With a strong wind blowing across the artificial turf pitch, the Cherry and Whites made a dream start with full-back Kyle Moyle racing clear for a try well-converted by Rory O’ Kane inside three minutes.
Playing with pace and tempo, ‘Town’ soon stretched their lead to 12-0 when Ben Priddey was driven over for his 25th touchdown of the season.
Only a knock on at close-range prevented a further Camborne score midway through the half before a moment of Alex Ducker magic on 34 minutes increased the advantage. Receiving the ball inside his own half, the mercurial left-winger weaved his way through the home cover on a 60-metre run to the goal line.
The visitors led 17-0 at the break, but the try bonus-point was soon in the bag on the resumption. Skipper Sam Matavesi’s pass found centre brother Josh who burst through the defensive line and offloaded to flanker Jordan Nicholls to romp over. Fly-half O’Kane added the extras with a well-judged kick.
Though the home side promptly bagged an unconverted try to open their account via Josh Hadland, the Cherry and Whites responded on 53 minutes with hooker Priddey again profiting from a ‘catch and drive’.
Inside the final quarter, Priddey completed his hat-trick, this time peeling off the back of a driving maul to power over as ‘Town’ went out of sight at 34-5.
With Camborne emptying the bench, to their credit Lymm hit back hard with a brace of quickfire tries from the excellent Cal Morris and skipper Nathan Beesley.
Late on the home side bagged a losing try bonus point through Paddy Jennings, moments after Camborne replacement Will Tanswell suffered a nasty leg injury, but the Cornishmen were not to be denied another deserved victory.
Reflecting on the victory, head coach Tom Kessell said: “We knew it’d be a big challenge, they’re very good at home, and they’re a good team. But I was really proud of the effort the boys put in, particularly in that first half where the sun was in our face and the wind was against us.
“We had a massive first half which put us in good stead, but the second half was a little bit frustrating as we let them back into the game. To be fair, their 15 (Cal Morris) came to nine and tested us a bit, but we got the job done and secured another five points.
“I’d also like to wish Will Tanswell a speedy recovery. He’s a really big part of the squad and will be out for a while which will be a big miss for us.”
Camborne, who are now eight points clear of second-placed Luctonians who dropped a point in their victory at Hornets, welcome bottom side Syston on Saturday (2pm).
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle; Robin Wedlake, George Wacokecoke, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker; Rory O’Kane, CJ Boyce; Jack Andrew, Ben Priddey, Ben Woodmansey; AJ Hussell, Adam Hughes; Sam Matavesi (capt), Jordan Nicholls, Jago Sheppard. Replacements: Sam Rodman, Ben Watson, Jamie Prisk, Will Tanswell, Will Hennessy.
Tries: Moyle, Priddey (3), Ducker, Nicholls; Convs: O’Kane (2); Pens: N/A.
