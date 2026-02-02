NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Camborne 59 Syston 19
Camborne head coach Tom Kessell hailed a ‘quite ridiculous achievement’ as hooker Ben Priddey reached 200 tries for the club in their nine-try victory over Syston on Saturday.
The victory cemented the Cherry and Whites’ eight-point lead at the top of the table from Luctonians, helped by another Priddey hat-trick.
Playing up the slope in the first half, ‘Town’ defended their line well to withstand the visitors’ attacks and had the try bonus-point in the bag by the interval.
Good early field position allowed Josh Matavesi to power over for the opener with Rory O’ Kane slotting the regulation conversion.
Midway through the half the home forwards drove purposely from a line-out taking play to the turnstile corner from where Priddey peeled off to twist and dive over. Fly-half O’Kane made it 14-0.
Soon after it was it skipper Sam Matavesi’s turn to barge over with O’Kane again adding the extras. As the interval neared, Camborne again pressured the Syston line and eventually the ball was moved out to full-back Kyle Moyle who broke the cover to dot down.
On the half-time whistle the visitors gained some reward for their endeavours with a chip and chase try from Austin Nevitt taking the score to 26-5 at the break.
Soon after the resumption, Josh Matavesi set off on a run downfield and from the resulting possession, centre partner George Wacokecoke profited with his first try for the club.
On 51 minutes replacement lock Jamie Prisk came on for his home debut, and his first touch was to leap and claim a line-out catch with the subsequent drive bringing Priddey’s landmark score. O’Kane’s majestic touchline conversion made it38-5.
To their credit, the visitors would not lie down and they duly hit back strongly with a brace of converted tries including a second from Nevitt to give them a chance of a try bonus consolation.
Any hopes of a Syston comeback disappeared when lock AJ Hussell burst through several tackles on a 30-metre run to the try line for a try that O’Kane again improved for 45-19.
Late on the Cherry and Whites added further gloss to their win with Priddey going over from close-range for his third and man of the match Hussell bagging a second from a Josh Matavesi chip. O’Kane was again on target with both conversions.
Reflecting on the victory, Camborne head coach Tom Kessell said: “We started the game really well and really built into it.
“We maybe slacked off a bit towards the end, but overall, considering Syston came down here with nothing to lose having won the week before, it was a good performance.
“There are a few things we’ll go away and have a look at, but we’ve now got a week off.”
He concluded: “Massive congratulations to Ben Priddey for his 200 tries. Many people are happy to come away with 200 appearances, so to score that many tries in just over 160 appearances is a quite ridiculous achievement and one that will probably never be beaten.”
CAMBORNE: Moyle; Larkins, Wacokecoke, J Matavesi; Ducker; O’Kane, Boyce; Beasley, Priddey, Woodmansey; Hussell, Hughes; S Matavesi (capt), Nicholls, Sheppard. Replacements: Andrew, Watson, Prisk, Wedlake, Love.
Tries: J Matavesi, Priddey (3), S Matavesi, Moyle, Wacokecoke, Hussell (2); Convs: O’Kane (7); Pens: N/A.
Cherry and Whites’ man-of-the-match: AJ Hussell.
