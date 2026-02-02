CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle was quick to acknowledge Doncaster Knights’ physical edge after his side were beaten 44–12, conceding his team were second best in a bruising Championship encounter at Castle Park.
“I think first you’ve got to give credit to a good, very well-motivated Doncaster team,” said Cattle. “I thought their collision was excellent. It’s a collision sport, you’ve got to contest possession, and I just felt they were very strong in that area and we were firmly second-best.
“It was tough to back up positives. I thought we had the intent, but you’ve got to give credit to a good defensive display from them. I felt that we could have moved the point of contact a bit better in that first half.
“Looking at Doncaster, they certainly picked up their line speed this week. In recent weeks they’ve been nowhere near that and you can see there was an emotional response from them today.”
The defeat brought a sharp halt to the Pirates’ momentum following the previous weekend’s morale-boosting 45–24 home victory over Ampthill. Travelling to South Yorkshire for this Round 15 clash, the Cornish side were eager to show continued progress but were ultimately overpowered by a fired-up Knights outfit, who were able to claim their fifth league win of the season.
The visitors named a starting XV showing just one enforced change from the Ampthill win, with lock Charlie ‘Buster’ Rice sidelined through injury and Milo Hallam stepping in alongside Josh King in the second row. There were four changes on the bench, including the return of prop James French and Australian duo Rory Suttor and Luke Ratcliff.
Despite the eventual scoreline, the Pirates could scarcely have asked for a better start to the match. With Doncaster scrum-half Alex Dolly celebrating his 100th appearance, the visitors stunned the home crowd within 12 seconds of kick-off. Wing Arthur Relton burst down the right before finding King in support, the lock crashing over for the opening try, which Arwel Robson converted.
Doncaster responded swiftly as wing Zach Kerr crossed at the changing-rooms end, and although Russell Bennett missed the conversion, his subsequent penalty nudged the Knights ahead. Matters worsened for the Pirates when Relton was shown a yellow card, leaving them short-handed during a crucial spell.
The Knights began to impose themselves physically, and Kerr again caused damage before releasing Joe Margetts, whose unconverted try made it 13–7 at the break. Former Tongan international Telusa Veainu was a constant menace despite his 35 years, and his influence was felt again early in the second half as Kerr grabbed his second try, this time converted by Bennett.
Momentum swung decisively Doncaster’s way when Margetts claimed a high ball and sprinted 30 metres to the posts for a bonus-point score. The Pirates showed flashes of ambition through Matty Ward, Tomi Agbongbon and captain Alex Everett, while Hallam produced a spirited break, but sustained pressure proved elusive.
Margetts completed his hat-trick after Bennett launched a break from deep, before skipper Fred Davies added two late tries from close range to put the result beyond doubt.
The Pirates at least had the final say when Relton crossed in the dying moments, but it served only to underline a frustrating afternoon.
Cattle will be hoping his side can bounce back when they play host to London Scottish at Camborne this Sunday (2pm).
