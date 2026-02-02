EXETER Chiefs delivered a brutal dose of revenge at Sandy Park, dismantling Sale Sharks 59–14 in a Premiership Rugby Cup performance that was as emphatic as it was cathartic.
Still smarting from November’s humbling 34–3 defeat at Salford, the Chiefs responded with nine tries, overwhelming physicality, and a forward display that turned the contest into a one-sided ordeal for the visitors.
This was far more than a reaction to a previous loss, it was a statement of intent. Seven of Exeter’s tries came from their pack, underlining a level of dominance that propelled the Devonians above Sale into second place in Pool A, just two points adrift of leaders Gloucester and firmly back in contention for a knockout berth.
From the opening exchanges, the home side looked like a side with unfinished business. Their carries were aggressive, collisions uncompromising, and accuracy noticeably sharper than in previous outings. Early territorial pressure forced Sale deep into their own half and, once established inside the Sharks’ 22, the Chiefs wasted little time asserting their power.
A well-organised driving maul trundled inexorably towards the line with Will Rigg clinging on at the back to score the opening try, which was converted by Josh Hodge, one of seven successful kicks for him.
Sale soon responded as when winger Campbell Ridl was forced back over his own line, the resulting scrum allowed debutant Gurswin Wehr to squeeze in at the corner. Tom Curtis added a fine conversion and soon struck again, this time converting Joe Bedlow’s clever midfield break as he ghosted through under the posts to edge the visitors into an unlikely lead.
Any hopes of a sustained fightback, however, were short-lived. Exeter’s response was swift and merciless. Hooker Julian Heaven powered over to restore parity before Bedlow’s yellow card proved a pivotal moment. With Sale temporarily reduced to 14, the Chiefs seized control. Will Goodrick-Clarke burrowed over from close-range, before captain Lewis Pearson then produced a moment of alert opportunism, intercepting a Sharks line-out and charging through to give Exeter a commanding 26-14 advantage at the interval.
Assistant forwards coach Glen Townson later highlighted the importance of the platform laid early on. “After the first 20 minutes, we really took control,” he said. “A lot of it came off our kicking game. When you’ve got someone like Paul Brown-Bampoe doing what he does in the air, you get field position – and that allows the forwards to do their work in the opposition 22.”
The second half became an exercise in controlled demolition. Rus Tuima struck first, tapping quickly from a penalty before powering over. Josh Iosefa-Scott soon followed, muscling his way across as Sale’s defensive resistance crumbled under the relentless cohesion and weight of Exeter’s pack. Replacement flanker Martin Moloney added another, finishing off impressive approach play involving Max Norey and Jimmy Roots.
The Sharks’ misery deepened further as Tuima claimed his second try to cap a standout individual display. Any lingering resistance evaporated when full-back Ollie Davies was sent off late on for dangerously taking out Dan John in the air, leaving Sale to endure the closing stages with reduced numbers and little respite.
For the Chiefs, however, this was a release of frustration built over months. “A lot of boys had been up there earlier in the season and felt they had a point to prove,” Townson admitted. “That can sometimes be the difference.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.