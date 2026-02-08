BOSS John Askey hailed his Truro City players to a man as they broke their National League away duck with a 2-1 win at relegation rivals Morecambe.
In a six-pointer at the bottom of the table, with City seven points from safety before kick-off, the visitors were good value for a 2-0 interval lead thanks to goals from Shaun Donnellan and Tyler Harvey.
Six minutes after the break, Morecambe halved the arrears through Gwion Edwards, but City rode the home storm out comfortably for a morale-boosting away victory.
“It was vital that we showed up today as we knew what was at stake,” Askey said at full-time. “I thought the players responded and right from the off we did really well.
“We went in at half-time 2-0 up and deservedly so, but then we shot ourselves in the foot a bit because the message had been to continue doing what we had been doing.
“We gave a daft goal away that invited some pressure, but we dealt with it very well and as the game wore on, it looked like we might get another on the break.
“The performance and attitude of the players - every single one of them - was one of hard work and if we can keep performing like that between now and the end of the season, then we will be fine.”
The win was city’s first away from TR4 since last April.
“You get disappointed that you are not winning (away), but it is not something you get too down about.
“We just knew as the season went on we would improve and we are. This season, especially away from home, we have had to get to grips with a lot of things.
“Travel needs to be right and the right recovery too. We have improved in those areas and in the last few games, you have seen an improvement.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.