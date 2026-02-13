ST AUSTELL head coach Sam Parsons feels the Saints ‘shouldn’t be too far off the pace’ when they finally return to league action tomorrow afternoon at home to strugglers Marlborough in Regional One South West (2.30pm).
The Cornishmen – after a really slow start which saw them lose four of their first five – have soared in recent months, winning eight of the last 10 to climb up to fifth in the standings and within touching distance of Exmouth.
Such has been the turnaround, their last outing on January 17 saw them overcome promotion-chasing Topsham who are just two points behind leaders Devonport Services.
However, a combination of rain and bye weeks mean that momentum has been stalled, not that Parsons feels it should matter too much.
He said: “Most teams across the league have experienced similar frustrations so we are all very keen to get things going again. We have been very active in the time off to try and keep the momentum that we managed to build, so we shouldn’t be too far off the pace.”
However, many of the squad have seen game time at various levels.
Parsons continued: “We had eight lads, if you include our two loan players in Archie Rolls and Ben Saunders, along with Jamie Stanlake, Dan Tyrell, Hector Bright, Peter Harris, Cam Taylor and Adam Powell turn out for Plymouth Albion against the Navy on the Wednesday evening (February 4), and then a further six represented the county on Saturday at Camborne with Ben Plummer and Tom Daniel being added to that list.
“I’m delighted for the lads to be getting these opportunities and am very proud of what we are building at St Austell to get players involved in these representative games.”
Such has the way the fixture list has fallen this year, St Austell have – with seven games remaining – already played four of the top six – meaning they will have a golden chance to rack up the points over the coming weeks.
However, Parsons isn’t taking anything for granted when they welcome their Wiltshire visitors who have a nine-point gap to make up on third bottom Chew Valley.
“Marlborough are a very dangerous side to play against”, he continued. “Regardless of league position they will always offer threats right across the field.
“We know the physical challenge that they will lay down, but will be more than ready to meet that head on. As I said, the lads have stayed very locked in with training and game time, so we want to set a high tempo and get back into rhythm as quickly as we can.”
As always with rugby, injuries are a concern, with mixed news.
Plymouth Albion loanee Saunders - equally adept at fly-half or full-back - is available again, as are Max Bullen and Matt Boothby, but back three player Archie Bees and prop Charlie Nicholson are out.
Parsons, who has given a rare start to powerhouse No.8 Kyle Marriott and brought in Chris Ashwin at fly-half with Matt Shepherd moving to full-back and Arthur Fletcher on the wing in place of Bees, concluded: “We are delighted to welcome back Ben from his broken hand, Max after his groin injury and Matt after his knee injury. These guys will add to selection headaches and competition for places and will all be playing for starting positions.
“However, we had a big blow last week losing Charlie to delayed concussion that will see him with a long lay-off. Charlie has been superb for us both on the field and as a leader in the pack, so we are all wishing him a speedy recovery. His place goes to young Riley Raikes. Archie is also out this week with tendinitis in his knees.”
ST AUSTELL: Matt Shepherd; Arthur Fletcher, Ben Plummer (co-captain), Jamie Stanlake, Dan Navas; Chris Ashwin, Dan Tyrrell; Riley Raikes, Peter Harris, Archie Rolls; Mark Vian (co-captain), Adam Powell; Hector Bright, Cam Taylor, Adam Powell. Replacements: Matthew Boothby, Tom Daniel, Ben Saunders.
