THE second race of the 2026 Cornwall Grand Prix Race Series – the Newquay 10K – took place on Sunday, February 1.
Winner Peter Le Grice was home in just 30 minutes and 39 seconds to break the course record, 36 seconds faster than Cornwall AC team-mate Freddie Fielding who took second ahead of Newquay & Par AC’s Tom Morton (32:11) by nearly a minute.
Tamara Beach was the clear winner of the ladies’ event in just 34:29 and was ninth overall.
Steph Hutton was second in 35:59, 19 seconds clear of Katie Walker who edged out Eve Sealy by 18 seconds for third.
Cornwall AC took first in both the male and female team categories.
The top three in each age category were: Female Under 20: 1 Jasmine Rapson (Newquay and Par AC) – 39:30; 2 Leah Emilie Rapson (Newquay and Par AC) – 45:59; 3 Holly Pengelly (Looe Pioneers) – 54:29.
F20-34: 1 Tamara Beach (Cornwall AC) – 34:29; 2 Steph Hutton (Cornwall AC) – 35:59; 3 Katie Walker (Cornwall AC) – 36:18; F35-39: Hannah Harrison (unattached) – 40:41; 2 Michaela Barron (Launceston RR) – 48:56; 3 Rachel Willmott (unattached) – 49:00; F40-44: 1 Sarah Hoskin (Mile High) – 36:56; 2 Ruby Orchard (Cornwall AC) – 40:24; 3 Stacey Lowe (Cornwall AC) – 42:50; F45-49: 1 Rosie Gibbons (Cornwall AC) – 41:12; 2 Louise Gentry (Torbay Tri Club) – 42:59; 3 Lynsey Newcombe (Wadebridge RC) – 43:40; F50-54: 1 Charlotte Bennett (Hayle Runners) – 44:07; 2 Beth Popperwell (Mile High) – 45:17; 3 Julia Pearce (Cornwall AC) – 46:31; F55-59: 1 Zelah Morrall (Cornwall AC) – 43:37; 2 Sue Nancarrow (Truro RC) – 45:31; 3 Karen Pascoe (Cornwall AC) – 46:51; F60-64: 1 Helen Mitchell (Truro RC) – 46:50; 2 Nicola Froud (unattached) – 48:49; 3 Revis Crowle (East Cornwall Harriers) – 50:34; F65-69: 1 Angela Brinicombe (Launceston RR) – 56:58; 2 Margaret Clark (Hayle Runners) – 1:00:24; 3 Wendy Lowe (Bodmin Women’s RC) – 1:02:34; F70-74: 1 Diane Warren (Hayle Runners) – 52:59; 2 Jackie Wells (Camelford Up and Running) – 1:05:48; 3 Dawn Rumary (Eastleigh RC) – 1:07:02; F75-79: 1 Kathran Dormer (Falmouth RC) – 1:10:45; 2 Jacqueline Jenkin (Cornwall AC) – 1:11:04; 3 Janet Wills (St Austell RC) – 1:17:24.
Male Under 20: 1 Sam Anderson (Cornwall AC) – 35:08; 2 Joshua Mills (Cornwall AC) – 37:28; 3 Riley Udy (St Austell Athletes RC) – 44:06; M20-34: 1 Freddie Fielding (Cornwall AC) – 31:15; 2 Tom Morton (Newquay and Par AC) – 32:11; 3 Sam Farmer (Hayle Runners) – 33:34; M35-39: 1 Peter Le Grice (Cornwall AC) – 30:39; 2 Steve Reynolds (Truro RC) – 32:55; 3 James Cutlan (Cornwall AC) – 34:00; M40-44: 1 Matt Hawcroft (Wadebridge RC) – 34:04; 2 Dan Rodgers (Newquay RR) – 35:02; 3 Jamie Masters (St Austell RC) – 35:11; M45-49: 1 Dan Alsop (St Austell RC) – 35:16; 2 Neil Hayhurst (Hayle Runners) – 35:50; 3 Alex Marples (Truro RC) – 36:39; M50-54: 1 Colin Snook (Cornwall AC) – 35:39; 2 Andrew Harverson (Truro RC) – 36:38; 3 Clive Ramsden (Newquay RR) – 37:18; M55-59: 1 Tony Wright (Cornwall AC) – 36:14; 2 Craig Knuckey (Cornwall AC) – 41:04; 3 Ian Curnow (Hayle Runners) – 41:42; M60-64: 1 Steven Wherry (Hayle Runners) – 39:08; 2 David Thomson (Launceston RR) – 42:03; 3 Ian Johnson (unattached) – 44:19; M65-69: 1 Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 40:56; 2 Andrew Cassidy (Cornwall AC) – 45:43; 3 Simon Webber (East Cornwall Harriers) – 49:28; M70-74: 1 Gavin Clegg (East Cornwall Harriers) – 48:47; 2 Philip Hall (Falmouth RC) – 51:46; 3 Malcolm Roberts (St Austell RC) – 54:44; M75-79: 1 Chunky Penhaul (Hayle Runners) – 57:48; 2 Peter Drew (Carn Runners) – 1:03:48; 3 Des Evans (Newquay RR) – 1:05:36; M80-plus: 1 Stewart Townend (Hayle Runners) – 1:07:05; 2 John Lillis (Newquay RR) – 1:09:36; 3 Richard Jenkin (Cornwall AC) – 1:10:36.
