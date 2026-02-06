NO FEWER than six Duchy-based clubs are represented in the Cornwall President’s XV matchday squad for tomorrow’s clash with Crawshay’s Welsh Rugby at Camborne (1.30pm).
It is a chance for players to impress the selectors ahead of the Bill Beaumont County Championship in the spring.
Both Launceston and St Austell have five players named in the starting XV with representatives from Penzance and Newlyn, Wadebridge Camels and Redruth also involved.
Bude’s Ed Hilliam-Cooke is one of eight selected on the bench against their renowned tourists from Wales.
Penzance and Newlyn’s former Camborne prop Declan Prowse is rewarded for his fine form in Regional Two South West, as is Wadebridge Camels tighthead Olly Derry.
Former Bude hooker Rory Mead is between them with St Austell’s first choice second-row of Mark Vian and Tom Daniel providing the height.
Launceston’s two players of the season so far in Charlie Tummon and Ben Hancock are the flankers with Redruth Seconds’ promising No.8 Finn Wolstencroft selected at the back of the scrum.
Wolstencroft’s team-mate Ben Rosvear is rewarded for his good form with the scrum-half shirt, while veteran Matt Shepherd’s return from injury at fly-half has helped St Austell flourish in Regional One South West.
He’ll look to feed his team-mate Jamie Stanlake and Launceston’s Cam Fogden who are the centres, with Stanlake’s usual midfield partner Ben Plummer on the right-wing.
Launceston try-machine Ollie Bebbington is on the left flank with Wadebridge’s dangerous full-back Ollie Aggiss taking the 15 shirt.
There is a real mix of clubs represented on the bench.
Launceston hooker Levent Bulut is named as is his former club-mate Ethan Pearce-Cowley who has been turning out for Bridgnorth in the Regional One Midlands division.
Camborne’s Archie Rolls, who has been a regular in recent weeks at St Austell is the other front-row option, while Wadebridge’s Rupert Edwards and St Austell’s Hector Bright provide options at lock and at flanker respectively.
The half-back replacements are Dan Tyrrell (St Austell) and Oscar Marr (Penzance & Newlyn) with the versatile Hilliam-Cooke set to come on in the centre or on the wing.
CORNWALL PRESIDENTS XV: Ollie Aggiss (Wadebridge Camels); Ben Plummer (St Austell), Cam Fogden (Launceston), Jamie Stanlake (St Austell), Ollie Bebbington (Launceston); Matt Shepherd (St Austell), Ben Rosevear (Redruth); Dec Prowse (Penzance & Newlyn), Rory Mead (Launceston), Olly Derry (Wadebridge Camels); Tom Daniel (St Austell), Mark Vian (St Austell); Charlie Tummon (Launceston), Ben Hancock (Launceston), Finn Wolstencroft (Redruth). Replacements: Levent Bulut (Launceston), Ethan Pearce-Cowley (Bridgnorth), Archie Rolls (Camborne), Rupert Edwards (Wadebridge Camels), Hector Bright (St Austell), Dan Tyrrell (St Austell), Oscar Marr (Penzance & Newlyn), Ed Hilliam-Cooke (Bude).
