THE Cornwall Individual Schools table tennis competition smashed expectations this year, with 152 young players battling it out in an electric day of fast rallies, fierce focus, and fantastic sportsmanship at Tregorrick Park in St Austell on Tuesday, February 3.
For many of the children, this was their very first competitive table tennis event, making the atmosphere at the Cornwall County Table Tennis Centre even more special.
From nervous first serves to confident match-winning smashes, the day showcased just how bright the future of table tennis in the Duchy really is.
After an incredible standard of play across all age groups, the winners and runners-up were crowned as follows:
Under 19 Girls: Winner – Erin Bryant; Runner-up – Sophie Hooley; Under 19 Boys: Winner – Thomas Trembath; Runner-up – Tom Wheatley; Under 16 Girls: Winner – Neala Cann; Runner-up – Jessica May; Under 16 Boys: Winner – Logan Hodgson; Runner-up – Fynn Fleming; Under 13 Girls: Winner – Sophia Warren; Runner-up – Molly Maddern; Under 13 Boys: Winner – Undisclosed; Runner-up – Isaiah Casey; Under 11 Girls: Winner – Ava Lewis; Runner-up – Amber Harradine; Under 11 Boys: Winner – Charlie Smith; Runner-up – Harry Button.
Participating schools and colleges were: Brannel School, Budehaven School, Callington Community College, Cape Cornwall School, Falmouth School, Five Islands Academy, Launceston College, Penrice Academy, Penryn College, Pensilva Primary School, Penwith College, Poltair School, St Ives School, St Just School, St Marys C of E School, St Mewan School, Treviglas Academy, Truro School and Whitmore School.
The champions from each category now earn the honour of representing Cornwall at the National Championships in Wolverhampton on April 25, an amazing achievement and an opportunity to compete against the very best in the country.
Reflecting on the event, Cornwall Table Tennis development officer Craig Mehew said: “With packed tables, buzzing energy, and smiles everywhere, the event was a huge success.
“Whether players were seasoned competitors or picking up a bat for the first time, every child brought enthusiasm, determination, and respect to the table.
“A massive well done to all players, and a huge thank you to the organisers, schools, and supporters who helped make the day unforgettable.
“Cornwall table tennis is officially thriving and this is just the beginning.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.