MEMBERS of the Tamar Trotters running club laced up their trainers on Sunday, February 1 to take on the popular Newquay 10K, marking an energetic start to a new month of racing and training.
The second event in the Cornish Grand Prix series – which attracted over 800 entrants – saw a strong turnout from the club, with runners of all abilities representing the Tamar Trotters colours. Leading the way was Richard Ezra-Ham, who produced an impressive performance to finish in 35 minutes and 27 seconds.
Close behind were Luke Gibbons in 37:14 and Colin Bunting, who crossed the line in 48:14 after a determined run.
There were also solid performances throughout the field, with Alison Caldwell finishing in 48:55, followed by Simon Lee in 52:31.
Samuel Bunting (52:37) and Adam Speare (52:42) completed their races within seconds of each other, highlighting the depth and camaraderie within the club.
Further back, Abi Smith finished strongly in 1:00:34, while Lisa Lewis and Darren Blenkinsop shared the same finishing time of 1:05:11 in a memorable moment for both runners. Shelley Kirk completed the course in 1:12:14, matched by Maggie Bunting, rounding off a successful day for the Tamar Trotters.
The Newquay 10K provided the perfect opportunity for members to test their fitness, support one another, and enjoy the buzz of race day.
With runners spread across the results table, the event showcased the inclusive nature of the club, where personal goals and shared achievement are equally celebrated.
As the racing calendar gathers pace, the Tamar Trotters can look back on a positive start to February, carrying momentum and motivation into the weeks ahead.
Next up for the Trotters in the Grand Prix series is the notoriously difficult Looe 10 on Sunday, March 1 – a hilly and challenging route around the South Cornwall town.
