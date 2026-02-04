CORNWALL Under 20s will put their skills to the test tonight when they take on a Cornwall Clubs XV at St Austell RFC (7.30pm).
The Under 20s are building up for their Jason Leonard Under 20 County Championship campaign and take on a side put together from clubs in Counties Two Cornwall and below.
It should be a fascinating clash with the talented youngsters looking to navigate a test against a side who will bring plenty of passion to the contest.
Entry at Tregorrick Park is just £2 with a healthy crowd expected at Tregorrick Park.
CORNWALL UNDER 20s: Barney Lewis (Newquay), Oli Roberts (Camborne), Marley Johns (Redruth), Oscar Marr (Penzance & Newlyn), Arthur Fletcher (St Austell); Tom Tanswell (Penryn), Alfie Brooksbank (Camborne); Archie Beetles (Wadebridge Camels), Ted Hocking (Penzance & Newlyn), Riley Raikes (St Austell); Oli Wells (Redruth), Ed Boaden (Helston); Finley Robinson (Redruth), Luke Young (Redruth), Jack Jenkin (Helston). Replacements: Rosko Troughton (Helston), Leo Armstrong-Lever (Helston), Jack Sherratt (Helston), Dan Kent (Wadebridge Camels), Will Thomas (Camborne), Oli Mount (Penryn), Callum Phillips (Wadebridge Camels), Sam Blake (Truro), Jack Jones (Penryn), Ethan Taylor (Redruth), Rory Trathen (Cinderford).
CORNWALL CLUBS XV: Kai Sale (Perranporth), Will Pharo (Bude), Max Jenkin (Camborne), Finn Deavin (Falmouth), Jed Cambo (Wadebridge Camels); Sam Bentley (St Agnes), Jack Moorhouse-Hoyle (St Agnes); Rowan Lawrence (Helston), Harvey Cholwill (Bude), Beau Danks (Newquay Hornets); Connor Parrott (Redruth Albany), Luke D’eath (Lankelly-Fowey); Cam Hopkins (Falmouth), Fred Saxton (Bude), Simon Bailey (Falmouth). Replacements: Matt Penrose (Camborne), Jack Wilton (Liskeard-Looe), Will Hockridge (Bude), Sam Hodge (Wadebridge Camels), Steve Trenoweth (Helston), Harry Walsh-Newton (Helston), Will Jenkin (Helston), Tomas Townsend (Helston), Leon Holland (Hayle).
