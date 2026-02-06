A HUGE game awaits both Newquay and Buckland Athletic tomorrow afternoon when they face off at Mount Wise in the Western League Premier Division (3pm).
Both teams are right in the mix for a top-five finish and with it a shot at the play-offs for promotion to Southern League Division One South.
Buckland – who beat the Peppermints 3-1 on the opening day – head to the North Cornwall coast occupying fifth in the table, three points clear of Newquay who have three games in-hand following a brilliant 5-1 success on Tuesday night at Saltash United.
Buckland narrowly missed out on promotion last term having lost in the play-off semi-finals and following that defeat, dispensed with the services of Dan Hart and replaced him with former Saltash and Helston Athletic boss Matt Cusack.
However, Cusack had to put together an almost brand-new squad, and will hope that they can kick on in the coming weeks to outlast their fellow play-off rivals.
Newquay’s home form since promotion has been solid, winning six of their ten clashes at Mount Wise, but know they’ll need to keep that going, and possibly improve it, if they are to reach the end-of-season showpiece.
Both sides will also have half an eye on what goes on at Saltash as the out-of-form Ashes host fourth-placed Sidmouth Town.
Lee Britchford’s men haven’t won in their last eight games, losing their last four after drawing the previous four.
Sidmouth arrive having enjoyed a fine campaign since winning the SWPL Premier East crown last season, but having already played 25 times and with sides below them having games in-hand, need to keep winning.
However, their form on the road has been superb, winning eight and losing just three of their 14 outings.
For Saltash, who are only four points adrift of the play-offs, the immediate focus is returning to winning ways.
Promotion-chasing Torpoint Athletic are in pole position for the title following last weekend’s victory over leaders Clevedon Town, a result which means they are just two points adrift of the Seasiders with four games in-hand.
The Point head to Bristol to tackle second bottom Oldland Abbotonians, but the hosts aren’t really in danger with Nailsea and Tickenham having withdrawn earlier in the season, and St Austell pointless from 23 games and in danger of being expelled from the division due to ground safety concerns at Poltair.
They also have a new boss in Lee Lashenko, and having signed some new players, will be well up for the contest.
Clevedon are back in Cornwall for the second straight week as they go to mid-table Helston Athletic.
While three points are paramount for the Somerset side, Helston will look to build on their 2-1 success over Saltash on January 17 where 16-year-old Callum Bassett scored the winner on his senior debut.
Dan Hart is back in management at mid-table St Blazey.
The Green and Blacks have stated their ambitions to eventually reach the Southern League, and the former Launceston and Buckland boss has nine games to assess his squad before bringing in his own players over the summer.
Former Tavistock midfielder Benjamin Fowles has joined and could be involved against a home side who will leapfrog the Cornishmen with victory in Somerset.
St Austell have no game once more as they await to see their future.
Fixtures (3pm): Helston Athletic v Clevedon Town, Newquay v Buckland Athletic, Oldland Abbotonians v Torpoint Athletic, Saltash United v Sidmouth Town, Shepton Mallet v Barnstaple Town, Street v St Blazey.
