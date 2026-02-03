Friday, February 6 - Football
SWPL, Premier West (7.30pm): Elburton Villa v Camelford.
Saturday, February 7 - Football
National League (3pm, unless stated): Aldershot Tn v Halifax Tn, Altrincham v Yeovil Tn, Boston Utd v Sutton Utd, Brackley Tn v Solihull Moors, Eastleigh v Wealdstone (5.30pm), Gateshead v Braintree Tn, Morecambe v Truro City, Rochdale v Carlisle Utd, Scunthorpe Utd v Southend Utd, Tamworth v Hartlepool, Woking v Boreham Wood, York City v Forest Green, Morecambe v Truro City.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bishops Cleeve v Bashley, Bristol Manor Farm v Swindon Supermarine, Brixham v Portishead Tn, Didcot Tn v Shaftesbury, Falmouth Tn v Frome Tn, Hartpury v Mousehole, Sporting Club Inkberrow v Bideford, Tavistock v Melksham Tn, Westbury Utd v Exmouth Tn, Willand Rov v Larkhall Ath, Winchester City v Malvern Tn.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Helston Ath v Clevedon Tn, Newquay v Buckland Ath, Oldland Abbotonians v Torpoint Ath, Saltash Utd v Sidmouth Tn, Shepton Mallet v Barnstaple Tn, Street v St Blazey.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm): Callington Tn v Liskeard Ath, Launceston v Wendron Utd, Penzance v Holsworthy, St Day v Bude Tn, Sticker v Millbrook.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Foxhole Stars v Gunnislake, Kilkhampton v Altarnun, Looe Tn v Polperro, Millbrook v Sticker, St Blazey v North Petherwin, St Mawgan v St Austell.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Mullion v Pendeen Rov, Penryn Ath v Perranwell, Redruth Utd v St Ives Tn, St Agnes v Hayle, Wendron Utd v St Just.
Division One East (2.30pm, unless stated): Liskeard Ath v St Teath, Pensilva v Newquay, Saltash Utd v Nanpean Rov (3pm), St Dominick v Launceston, St Newlyn East v St Breward, St Stephen v Boscastle, Wadebridge Tn v Lifton.
Division One West (2.30pm): Camborne SoM v Newlyn Non-Ath, Hayle v Troon, Holman SC v Dropship, Mawnan v Wendron Utd, Porthleven v Falmouth Utd.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Calstock v Lanreath, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Gorran, Lostwithiel v Tregony, Mevagissey v St Dennis, Week St Mary v Roche.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Lizard Argyle v Perranporth, Pendeen Rov v Frogpool & Cusgarne, Perranwell v Lanner, St Ives Mariners v St Buryan, St Just v Falmouth DC.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Delabole Utd v St Merryn, Indian Queens v Boscastle, North Petherwin v Looe Tn, St Teath v Launceston.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Carharrack v Mullion, Chacewater v Troon, Mawgan v Constantine, Probus v Perranporth, RNAS Culdrose v Holman SC, Stithians v St Keverne.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v St Minver, Lifton v St Blazey, St Columb Major v North Hill, St Neot v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Dropship v Falmouth Ath, Goonhavern Ath v Tremough, Ludgvan v Lizard Argyle, Wendron Utd v Speak Out Utd.
Sunday, February 8 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, League Knockout Cup (2pm): AEK Boco v Saltash Utd.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm, unless stated): Bodmin v Kilkhampton, Redruth Utd v St Agnes, RNAS Culdrose v Newquay (2.30pm).
Premier Division Cup (2pm): Sticker v St Dennis.
Division One (2pm, unless stated): Callington Tn v Padstow Utd, FXSU v Ludgvan, Wendron Utd v Redruth Utd, Wadebridge Tn v Lanner (2.30pm).
Division Two (2pm, unless stated): Biscovey v Porthleven (2.30pm), St Buryan v Dropship, Troon v Falmouth.
Friday, February 6 - Rugby
Championship: Bedford Blues v Ampthill, Richmond v Nottingham.
Saturday, February 7 - Rugby
Championship: Cambridge v Caldy, Chinnor v Hartpury, Ealing Trailfinders v Coventry, Worcester v Doncaster.
National League Two West: Hinckley v Taunton Titans, Redruth v Exeter Uni.
Regional One South West: Chew Valley v Brixham, Marlborough v Matson, Sidmouth v Lydney.
Regional Two South West: Wellington v Ivybridge, Winscombe v Tiverton.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple v Newton Abbot, Kingsbridge v St Ives, Torquay v Redruth.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne v Launceston, Liskeard-Looe v Wadebridge Camels.
Counties Three Cornwall: Saltash v St Agnes.
Counties One South Plate, Round Three: Penryn v Chard.
Counties Two Championship, Round Three: Bude v Bideford.
Counties Two South Plate, Round Three: OPM v Perranporth.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Cheltenham Tigers v Oxford Harlequins.
Sunday, February 8 - Rugby
Championship: Cornish Pirates v London Scottish.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Guildford Gazelles v Ivybridge, Havant v Launceston, Reading Abbey v Cullompton.
Women’s NC One South West (West): Hornets v Penryn, Okehampton v Crediton, Winscombe v Avonmouth, Yeovil v Dings Crusaders.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Bideford v Bude, Cullompton v Newton Abbot, Exeter Saracens v Truro, Paignton v Helston, Topsham Tempest v Devonport Services.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Camborne v Saltash, Kingsbridge v Plymouth Argaum, St Austell v Falmouth.
