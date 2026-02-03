PLYMOUTH Argyle have strengthened their push for the second half of the Sky Bet League One season with a double deadline-day signing, adding experience and quality at both ends of the pitch.
The Greens have boosted their midfield with the arrival of Herbie Kane from Huddersfield Town until the end of the season. The 27-year-old brings a strong pedigree at this level, having racked up close to 200 appearances across League One and the Championship.
Head Coach Tom Cleverley made no secret of how highly he rates the midfielder, insisting Kane can make an immediate impact at Home Park.
“Herbie is an extremely talented footballer who gives us real depth and quality across a number of positions,” said Cleverley. “His season’s been disrupted a little by injury, but that’s behind him now. He’s fully fit, hungry and desperate to get going – and we’re excited to see the best of him in an Argyle shirt.”
Kane, who began his career at Liverpool before spells with Doncaster Rovers, Hull City, Barnsley and Oxford United, was described by Director of Football Derek Adams as a “creative, ball-playing midfielder” capable of adding goals and assists during the business end of the campaign.
Argyle weren’t finished there, also sealing the loan signing of Millwall defender Wes Harding until the end of the season. Comfortable at centre-back or full-back, the 29-year-old arrives with significant Championship and League One experience.
Cleverley believes Harding’s arrival will further strengthen a side already showing defensive resilience.
“Wes gives us versatility, experience and real quality,” he said. “He’s spent much of his career at Championship level and that shows in the way he plays.
“We’ve been defensively sound recently, but it’s been obvious we need more depth through the spine of the team. Wes will only make us stronger as we head into the biggest part of the season.”
