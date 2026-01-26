Saturday, January 31 - Football
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bashley v Sporting Club, Bideford v Winchester City, Exmouth Tn v Tavistock, Frome Tn v Willand Rov, Larkhall Ath v Didcot Tn, Malvern Tn v Brixham, Melksham Tn v Bishops Cleeve, Mousehole v Westbury Utd, Portishead Tn v Bristol Manor Farm, Shaftesbury v Hartpury, Swindon Supermarine v Falmouth Tn.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Barnstaple Tn v Newquay, Brislington v Shepton Mallet, Torpoint Ath v Clevedon Tn, Wellington v Oldland Abbotonians.
South West Peninsula League, Premier West (3pm): Callington Tn v Penzance, Dobwalls v Millbrook, Elburton Villa v Bude Tn, Falmouth Tn v Wadebridge Tn, Launceston v St Day, Liskeard Ath v Sticker, Truro City v Camelford, Wendron Utd v Holsworthy.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Looe Tn v St Mawgan, North Petherwin v Polperro, Saltash Utd v Callington Tn, St Austell v Foxhole Stars, St Blazey v Bodmin Tn, Sticker v Altarnun.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Ludgvan v Penryn Ath, Mullion v Perranwell, St Agnes v Illogan RBL, St Day v Porthleven, St Just v Hayle, Wendron Utd v Redruth Utd.
Division One East (2.30pm): Newquay v Saltash Utd, Pensilva v Launceston, St Breward v Dobwalls, St Dominick v Liskeard Ath, St Newlyn East v Boscastle, St Teath v Nanpean Rov.
Division One West (2.30pm): Falmouth Utd v Probus, Mawnan v Troon, Penzance v Dropship, Porthleven v RNAS Culdrose, Wendron Utd v Hayle, West Cornwall v Camborne SoM.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Lostwithiel, Lanreath v Biscovey, Mevagissey v Gorran, St Dennis v Bude Tn, St Mawgan v Calstock.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Falmouth DC v Frogpool & Cusgarne, Lizard Argyle v St Agnes, Pendeen Rov v Perranporth, Perranwell v St Ives Mariners, St Buryan v Lanner.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Kilkhampton v Newquay, Launceston v Padstow Utd, St Merryn v North Petherwin.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Chacewater v St Keverne, Holman SC v Constantine, Mawgan v Carharrack, Penryn Ath v RNAS Culdrose, Probus v Dropship, Troon v Stithians.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Landrake v St Columb Major, Lifton v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, St Cleer v St Neot, St Minver v Bodmin Dragons.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Dropship v Helston Ath OB, Falmouth Ath v Newlyn Non-Ath, Goonhavern Ath v Speak Out Utd, Madron v Tremough, St Day v Wendron Utd.
Sunday, February 1 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, League Knockout Cup (2pm): Saltash Utd v Poole Tn.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm): Kilkhampton v St Agnes, Saltash Borough v Newquay, Sticker v RNAS Culdrose.
Premier Division Cup (2.30pm): St Dennis v Bodmin.
Division One (2pm, unless stated): Callington Tn v FXSU, Lanner v Wendron Utd (2.30pm), Redruth Utd v Padstow Utd, St Agnes v Wadebridge Tn (2.30pm).
Division Two (2pm, unless stated): Charlestown v St Buryan, Dropship v Biscovey (2.30pm), Launceston v Porthleven.
Friday, January 30 - Rugby
National League Two West: Redruth v Exeter Uni.
Saturday, January 31 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill v Worcester, Caldy v Nottingham, Coventry v Chinnor, Doncaster v Cornish Pirates, Ealing Trailfinders v Richmond, Hartpury v Bedford Blues, London Scottish v Cambridge.
National League Two West: Camborne v Syston, Chester v Hornets, Cinderford v Barnstaple, Loughborough Students v Old Redcliffians, Luctonians v Taunton Titans, Lymm v Hinckley.
Regional One South West: Devonport Services v Lydney, Exmouth v Chew Valley, Launceston v St Austell, Marlborough v Royal Wootton Bassett, Sidmouth v Matson, Topsham v Brixham.
Regional Two South West: Crediton v Ivybridge, Cullompton v Winscombe, Penzance-Newlyn v North Petherton, Tiverton v Okehampton, Wadebridge Camels v Teignmouth, Weston-super-Mare v Wellington.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple v St Ives, Redruth v Truro, Saltash v Kingsbridge.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v St Just, Helston v Liskeard-Looe, Launceston v Newquay Hornets.
Counties Three Cornwall: Illogan Park v Hayle, St Agnes v Camborne SoM.
Counties One South Plate, Round Three: Penryn v Chard.
Counties Two Championship, Round Three: Bude v Bideford.
Counties Two South Plate, Round Three: OPM v Perranporth.
Counties Three & Below South Plate, Round Three: St Agnes v Camborne SoM.
Sunday, February 1 - Rugby
Women’s NC Three South West (West): St Austell v Saltash.
