THE venues for the semi-finals of the Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup in March have been announced.
Ties will be played on consecutive days, the first of which is at St Blazey on March 3 (7.30pm). as West Cornwall meets East Cornwall as South West Peninsula League Premier West outfit Penzance – third in that division – take on Western League Premier Division outfit Saltash United – going for the play-offs in the league above.
Both sides have won the competition 10 times with the Ashes having last won it in 2018, while the Magpies’ wait is now at 45 years.
St Blazey’s committee have put in plenty of work in recent seasons on the ground and have been rewarded with a tie which should attract a healthy crowd.
Newquay have also been making Mount Wise more appealing, including renovating the changing rooms, and the Western League club will host the David versus Goliath clash as Southern League Division One South side Mousehole take on another side looking to reach just their second final in Camelford (Wednesday, March 4, 7.30pm).
The Camels are in with a shout of the top three in Premier West – but are a small club in North Cornwall punching above their weight.
However, they have put together an excellent young side led by first-time manager Bobby Hopkinson, and having knocked out Newquay in the last eight, will have half a sniff.
That said, Mousehole - who, like Camelford have yet to win the Senior Cup, are coming into form after a slow start to the season and are mid-table two leagues above at Step Four.
The West Cornwall outfit will start as overwhelming favourites, but the Camels will look to make it as tough as possible.
The final – last year played at Newquay as Falmouth Town retained their crown by seeing off AFC St Austell – has yet to be allocated.
