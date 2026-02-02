Saturday, January 31 - Football
Southern League, Division One South: Bashley v Sporting Club Inkberrow - Post, Bideford v Winchester City - Post, Exmouth Tn 4 Tavistock 0, Frome Tn 1 Willand Rov 0, Larkhall Ath 1 Didcot Tn 1, Malvern Tn 7 Brixham 3, Melksham Tn 0 Bishops Cleeve 0, Mousehole v Westbury Utd - Post, Portishead Tn 6 Bristol Manor Farm 1, Shaftesbury 0 Hartpury 2, Swindon Supermarine 3 Falmouth Tn 0.
Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Tn v Newquay - Post, Brislington 1 Shepton Mallet 2, St Austell v Bradford Tn - Post, Torpoint Ath 1 Clevedon Tn 0, Wellington v Oldland Abbotonians - Post.
South West Peninsula League, Premier West: Callington Tn v Penzance, Dobwalls v Millbrook, Elburton Villa v Bude Tn, Falmouth Tn v Wadebridge Tn, Launceston v St Day, Liskeard Ath v Sticker, Truro City v Camelford, Wendron Utd v Holsworthy; All games post.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Looe Tn v St Mawgan - Post, North Petherwin v Polperro - Post, Saltash Utd 7 Callington Tn 0, St Austell v Foxhole Stars - Post, St Blazey v Bodmin Tn - Post, Sticker v Altarnun - Post.
Premier Division West: Ludgvan v Penryn Ath - Post, Mullion 3 Perranwell 0, St Agnes v Illogan RBL - Post, St Day v Porthleven - Post, St Just v Hayle - Post, Wendron Utd v Redruth Utd - Post.
Division One East: Newquay 3 Saltash Utd 0, Pensilva v Launceston - Post, St Breward v Dobwalls - Post, St Dominick v Liskeard Ath - Post, St Newlyn East v Boscastle - Post, St Teath v Nanpean Rov - Post.
Division One West: Falmouth Utd 2 Probus 0, Mawnan v Troon - Post, Penzance v Dropship - Post, Porthleven v RNAS Culdrose - Post, Wendron Utd v Hayle - Post, West Cornwall 0 Camborne SoM 2.
Division Two East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Lostwithiel, Lanreath v Biscovey, Mevagissey v Gorran, St Dennis v Bude Tn, St Mawgan v Calstock; All games post.
Division Two West: Falmouth DC 1 Frogpool & Cusgarne 2, Lizard Argyle v St Agnes - Post, Pendeen Rov 1 Perranporth 1, Perranwell v St Ives Mariners - Post, St Buryan 4 Lanner 3.
Division Three East: Kilkhampton v Newquay, Launceston v Padstow Utd, St Merryn v North Petherwin; All games post.
Division Three West: Chacewater v St Keverne - Post, Holman SC 3 Constantine 2, Mawgan v Carharrack - Post, Penryn Ath v RNAS Culdrose - Post, Probus v Dropship - Post, Troon v Stithians - Post.
Division Four East: Lifton v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd - Post, St Cleer v St Neot - Post, St Columb Major 2 Landrake 1, St Minver v Bodmin Dragons - Post.
Division Four West: Dropship 1 Helston Ath OB 3, Falmouth Ath v Newlyn Non-Ath - Post, Goonhavern Ath v Speak Out Utd - Post, Madron v Tremough - Post, St Day v Wendron Utd - Post.
Sunday, February 1 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, League Knockout Cup: Saltash Utd v Poole Tn - Post.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division: Kilkhampton v St Agnes - Post, Saltash Borough 0 Newquay 10, St Dennis v Bodmin - H/W, Sticker v RNAS Culdrose - Post.
Division One: Callington Tn v FXSU, Lanner v Wendron Utd, Redruth Utd v Padstow Utd, St Agnes v Wadebridge Tn; All games post.
Division Two: Charlestown v St Buryan, Dropship v Biscovey, Launceston v Porthleven; All games post.
Friday, January 30 - Rugby
National League Two West: Redruth v Exeter Uni - Post.
Saturday, January 31 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill 14 Worcester 41, Caldy 21 Nottingham 19, Coventry 14 Chinnor 19, Doncaster 44 Cornish Pirates 12, Ealing Trailfinders 65 Richmond 7, Hartpury 18 Bedford Blues 13, London Scottish 27 Cambridge 10.
National League Two West: Camborne 59 Syston 19, Chester 26 Hornets 27, Cinderford 41 Barnstaple 24, Loughborough Students 49 Old Redcliffians 50, Lymm 21 Hinckley 26.
Regional One South West: Devonport Services 40 Lyndey 16, Exmouth 64 Chew Valley 0, Launceston v St Austell - Post, Marlborough 0 Royal Wootton Bassett 62, Sidmouth 20 Matson 12, Topsham 26 Brixham 20.
Regional Two South West: Penzance-Newlyn 24 North Petherton 21, Wadebridge Camels 68 Teignmouth 7, Weston-super-Mare 62 Wellington 0.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple v St Ives, Redruth v Truro, Saltash v Kingsbridge; All games post.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin 12 St Just 66, Helston 36 Liskeard-Looe 0, Launceston 29 Newquay Hornets 21.
Counties Three Cornwall: Illogan Park 22 Hayle 12, St Agnes 36 Camborne SoM 27.
