Friday, February 20 - Football
SWPL, Premier West (7.30pm): Camelford v Callington Tn.
Saturday, February 21 - Football
National League (3pm, unless stated): Aldershot Tn v Scunthorpe Utd, Altrincham v Braintree Tn, Boreham Wood v Forest Green Rov, Boston Utd v Tamworth, Brackley Tn v Southend Utd, Carlisle Utd v Yeovil Tn, Morecambe v Eastleigh, Rochdale v Woking, Solihull Moors v Hartlepool Utd, Sutton Utd v Wealdstone, Truro City v Gateshead (5.30pm), York City v Halifax Tn.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bashley v Swindon Supermarine, Bideford v Portishead Tn, Bishops Cleeve v Winchester City, Falmouth Tn v Brixham, Hartpury v Westbury Utd, Larkhall Ath v Frome Tn, Melksham Tn v Malvern Tn, Mousehole v Bristol Manor Farm, Sporting Club Inkberrow v Didcot Tn, Tavistock v Shaftesbury, Willand Rov v Exmouth Tn.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Bradford Tn v Barnstaple Tn, Bridgwater Utd v Shepton Mallet, Clevedon Tn v Saltash Utd, Ivybridge Tn v St Blazey, Paulton Rov v Buckalnd Ath, Street v Helston Ath, Torpoint Ath v Newquay, Wellington v Brislington.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm): Holsworthy v St Day, Launceston v Bude Tn, Liskeard Ath v Truro City, Penzance v Wadebridge Tn, Sticker v Dobwalls, Wendron Utd v Elburton Villa.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Kilkhampton v Foxhole Stars, Looe Tn v Gunnislake, Polperro v St Mawgan.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Ludgvan v St Day, Pendeen Rov v St Ives Tn, Perranwell v Illogan RBL, St Just v Porthleven.
Division One East (2.30pm): Boscastle v Saltash Utd, Dobwalls v Launceston, Lifton v Nanpean Rov, St Breward v St Stephen, St Dominick v St Newlyn East, St Teath v Pensilva, Wadebridge Tn v Torpoint Ath.
Division One West (2.30pm): Holman SC v Falmouth Utd, Mawnan v Penzance, Newlyn Non-Ath v RNAS Culdrose, Porthleven v West Cornwall, Wendron Utd v Probus.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Bude Tn v Gorran, Calstock v Roche, Lanreath v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, St Mawgan v Mevagissey, Week St Mary v Lostwithiel.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Goonhavern Ath v Frogpool & Cusgarne, Lizard Argyle v Falmouth DC, Perranwell v Pendeen Rov, St Agnes v Perranporth, St Buryan v St Just, St Ives Mariners v Lanner.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Delabole Utd v Padstow Utd, St Merryn v Launceston.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Chacewater v Holman SC, Constantine v Mawgan, Penryn Ath v Carharrack, Perranporth v St Keverne, Probus v Mullion, Troon v RNAS Culdrose.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v St Columb Major, Lostwithiel v North Hill, St Dennis v Landrake, St Minver v Lifton.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Dropship v Madron, Speak Out Utd v Lizard Argyle, St Day v Helston Ath OB, Tremough v Falmouth Ath.
Sunday, February 22 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League Knockout Cup (2pm): Saltash Utd v Poole Tn
Cornwall’s Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm, unless stated): Kilkhampton v St Dennis, Redruth Utd v Saltash Borough, St Agnes v Bodmin (2.30pm), Sticker v Newquay.
Division One (2pm, unless stated): Callington Tn v Redruth Utd, FXSU v Padstow Utd, Lanner v Ludgvan (2.30pm), Wadebridge Tn v St Agnes (double header at 2pm and 3.30pm).
Division Two (2pm): Dropship v Troon, Launceston v Charlestown.
Division Two Cup (2pm): Falmouth v Porthleven.
Friday, February 20 - Rugby
Championship: Bedford Blues v London Scottish, Chinnor v Doncaster, Richmond v Cambridge.
Saturday, February 21 - Rugby
Championship: Cornish Pirates v Nottingham, Coventry v Hartpury, Ealing Trailfinders v Ampthill, Worcester v Caldy.
National League Two West: Camborne v Exeter Uni, Chester v Barnstaple, Loughborough Students v Hornets, Luctonians v Cinderford, Lymm v Old Redcliffians, Redruth v Taunton Titans, Syston v Hinckley.
Regional Two South West: Crediton v Ivybridge, Cullompton v Winscombe, Penzance-Newlyn v Wellington, Tiverton v North Petherton.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple v St Ives, Paignton v Penryn, Redruth v Truro, Wiveliscombe v Saltash.
Counties Two Cornwall: Liskeard-Looe v Wadebridge Camels, St Austell v Helston.
Counties Three Cornwall: Roseland v St Agnes, Saltash v Lankelly-Fowey.
Community Cup Counties Two Plate, Third Round: OPM v Perranporth.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Ivybridge v Cheltenham Tigers, Launceston v Newbury.
Sunday, February 22 - Rugby
Jason Leonard Cup: Cornwall U20 v Devon U20 (at Redruth RFC).
Women’s Championship South West Two: Cullompton v Guildford Gazelles, Oxford Harlequins v Havant.
Women’s NC One South West (West): Crediton v Yeovil, Dings Crusaders v Avonmouth, Hornets v Winscombe, Penryn v Okehampton.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Bude v Exeter Saracens, Helston v Cullompton, Newton Abbot v Bideford, Topsham Tempest v Paignton, Truro v Devonport Services.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Camborne v St Austell, Plymouth Argaum v Falmouth, Saltash v Kingsbridge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.