Friday, February 20 - Football

SWPL, Premier West (7.30pm): Camelford v Callington Tn.

Saturday, February 21 - Football

National League (3pm, unless stated): Aldershot Tn v Scunthorpe Utd, Altrincham v Braintree Tn, Boreham Wood v Forest Green Rov, Boston Utd v Tamworth, Brackley Tn v Southend Utd, Carlisle Utd v Yeovil Tn, Morecambe v Eastleigh, Rochdale v Woking, Solihull Moors v Hartlepool Utd, Sutton Utd v Wealdstone, Truro City v Gateshead (5.30pm), York City v Halifax Tn.

Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bashley v Swindon Supermarine, Bideford v Portishead Tn, Bishops Cleeve v Winchester City, Falmouth Tn v Brixham, Hartpury v Westbury Utd, Larkhall Ath v Frome Tn, Melksham Tn v Malvern Tn, Mousehole v Bristol Manor Farm, Sporting Club Inkberrow v Didcot Tn, Tavistock v Shaftesbury, Willand Rov v Exmouth Tn.

Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Bradford Tn v Barnstaple Tn, Bridgwater Utd v Shepton Mallet, Clevedon Tn v Saltash Utd, Ivybridge Tn v St Blazey, Paulton Rov v Buckalnd Ath, Street v Helston Ath, Torpoint Ath v Newquay, Wellington v Brislington.

SWPL, Premier West (3pm): Holsworthy v St Day, Launceston v Bude Tn, Liskeard Ath v Truro City, Penzance v Wadebridge Tn, Sticker v Dobwalls, Wendron Utd v Elburton Villa.

St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Kilkhampton v Foxhole Stars, Looe Tn v Gunnislake, Polperro v St Mawgan.

Premier Division West (2.30pm): Ludgvan v St Day, Pendeen Rov v St Ives Tn, Perranwell v Illogan RBL, St Just v Porthleven.

Division One East (2.30pm): Boscastle v Saltash Utd, Dobwalls v Launceston, Lifton v Nanpean Rov, St Breward v St Stephen, St Dominick v St Newlyn East, St Teath v Pensilva, Wadebridge Tn v Torpoint Ath.

Division One West (2.30pm): Holman SC v Falmouth Utd, Mawnan v Penzance, Newlyn Non-Ath v RNAS Culdrose, Porthleven v West Cornwall, Wendron Utd v Probus.

Division Two East (2.30pm): Bude Tn v Gorran, Calstock v Roche, Lanreath v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, St Mawgan v Mevagissey, Week St Mary v Lostwithiel.

Division Two West (2.30pm): Goonhavern Ath v Frogpool & Cusgarne, Lizard Argyle v Falmouth DC, Perranwell v Pendeen Rov, St Agnes v Perranporth, St Buryan v St Just, St Ives Mariners v Lanner.

Division Three East (2.30pm): Delabole Utd v Padstow Utd, St Merryn v Launceston.

Division Three West (2.30pm): Chacewater v Holman SC, Constantine v Mawgan, Penryn Ath v Carharrack, Perranporth v St Keverne, Probus v Mullion, Troon v RNAS Culdrose.

Division Four East (2.30pm): Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v St Columb Major, Lostwithiel v North Hill, St Dennis v Landrake, St Minver v Lifton.

Division Four West (2.30pm): Dropship v Madron, Speak Out Utd v Lizard Argyle, St Day v Helston Ath OB, Tremough v Falmouth Ath.

Sunday, February 22 - Football

SW Regional Women’s League Knockout Cup (2pm): Saltash Utd v Poole Tn

Cornwall’s Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm, unless stated): Kilkhampton v St Dennis, Redruth Utd v Saltash Borough, St Agnes v Bodmin (2.30pm), Sticker v Newquay.

Division One (2pm, unless stated): Callington Tn v Redruth Utd, FXSU v Padstow Utd, Lanner v Ludgvan (2.30pm), Wadebridge Tn v St Agnes (double header at 2pm and 3.30pm).

Division Two (2pm): Dropship v Troon, Launceston v Charlestown.

Division Two Cup (2pm): Falmouth v Porthleven.

Friday, February 20 - Rugby

Championship: Bedford Blues v London Scottish, Chinnor v Doncaster, Richmond v Cambridge.

Saturday, February 21 - Rugby

Championship: Cornish Pirates v Nottingham, Coventry v Hartpury, Ealing Trailfinders v Ampthill, Worcester v Caldy.

National League Two West: Camborne v Exeter Uni, Chester v Barnstaple, Loughborough Students v Hornets, Luctonians v Cinderford, Lymm v Old Redcliffians, Redruth v Taunton Titans, Syston v Hinckley.

Regional Two South West: Crediton v Ivybridge, Cullompton v Winscombe, Penzance-Newlyn v Wellington, Tiverton v North Petherton.

Counties One Western West: Barnstaple v St Ives, Paignton v Penryn, Redruth v Truro, Wiveliscombe v Saltash.

Counties Two Cornwall: Liskeard-Looe v Wadebridge Camels, St Austell v Helston.

Counties Three Cornwall: Roseland v St Agnes, Saltash v Lankelly-Fowey.

Community Cup Counties Two Plate, Third Round: OPM v Perranporth.

Women’s Championship South West Two: Ivybridge v Cheltenham Tigers, Launceston v Newbury.

Sunday, February 22 - Rugby

Jason Leonard Cup: Cornwall U20 v Devon U20 (at Redruth RFC).

Women’s Championship South West Two: Cullompton v Guildford Gazelles, Oxford Harlequins v Havant.

Women’s NC One South West (West): Crediton v Yeovil, Dings Crusaders v Avonmouth, Hornets v Winscombe, Penryn v Okehampton.

Women’s NC Two South West (West): Bude v Exeter Saracens, Helston v Cullompton, Newton Abbot v Bideford, Topsham Tempest v Paignton, Truro v Devonport Services.

Women’s NC Three South West (West): Camborne v St Austell, Plymouth Argaum v Falmouth, Saltash v Kingsbridge.