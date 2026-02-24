THE historic Bottle Match rivalry returned to Cornwall at the weekend for its 124th year, as Camborne School of Mines (CSM) hosted the Royal School of Mines (RSM) from Imperial College London in front of a strong home crowd.
The fixture saw CSM take on their long-standing rivals in an intense and physical contest. Despite a determined performance on home soil, RSM secured a 14-3 victory to claim this year’s Bottle.
After weeks of heavy rainfall disrupted preparations and forced repeated training cancellations, CSM entered the fixture having faced a challenging build-up. Nevertheless, the team showed resilience and commitment throughout the match, backed by vocal support from the sidelines, with over 1,000 in attendance at Penryn Rugby Club.
Beyond the result, the 2026 Bottle Match has been a significant fundraising success. Through their annual charity haircut tradition ahead of the fixture, CSM Rugby has raised £8,036 in support of mental health charity Sport in Mind, building on the strong relationship the team has developed with the organisation in recent years.
Reflecting on the occasion and the support from the crowd, CSM Rugby captain Charlie Brice said: “It was a tough physical match and well fought. If it weren't for a few silly errors from us, I think the final result may have been different. That being said, I have nothing but pride and praise for my players. Each and every one of them gave their heart and soul and put up a hell of a contest.
“Not only was it a team occasion, but also a special occasion for me as captain. Having the honour of leading the boys out with noise from the crowd was incredible, and it wasn't silent till the sidelines emptied. I really do think that the support we received was like an extra player.
“Reminiscing on the game, it's great that everyone involved can be proud of the performance they gave. I'm already chuckling at the photos emerging where you can clearly see the charity haircuts. To most, it might look like a laugh, but to the boys, it’s a badge of honour, especially having raised just over £8,000 for Sport in Mind.
“While it was my last Bottle Match as a player, I have now joined a community that stretches far beyond Cornwall. Now, as a CSM rugby alumnus, I'll be sure to be back to support the boys next year and in the years to come.”
CSM Rugby is one of more than 150 student-led sports clubs and societies managed by Falmouth and Exeter Students’ Union.
Founded in 1902, the Bottle Match is the second oldest rugby varsity match in the world. The rivalry will continue next year when the fixture returns to London, with CSM already looking ahead to another shot at the Bottle.
