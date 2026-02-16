REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
Brixham 32 Launceston 27
LAUNCESTON were narrowly edged out at promotion-chasing Brixham on Saturday but did at least secure two bonus points for their efforts.
After a month without a league game, the visitors – who brought in Charlie Short, George Bone and the fit-again George Hillson – conceded 30 seconds in as outside-centre Andre Simonetti profited from a missed tackle. Fly-half Mitch pinkus added the extras for 7-0.
But Launceston responded and soon scored six minutes in. From a quickly-taken penalty, Cam Fogden chipped the ball out to Ollie Bebbington who gained a lot of territory and offloaded inside for full-back James Tucker to score an unconverted try on his 100th appearance for the club.
A scrum on the 15th minute saw Brixham launch an attack, and their backs exploited gaps in the CABs defensive line, allowing winger Kai Kidd to score a converted try.
A lineout in the home side’s 22 on the 18th minute gave the Blacks the opportunity they needed to put pressure on the Fishermen, and No.8 Ben Hancock broke through the defence and offloaded to scrum-half George Hillson to dot down under the posts. Tucker kicked the conversion for 14-12.
The CABs gave away a penalty in the 25th minute for holding on to the ball and Brixham kicked for points, but the penalty conversion was missed.
However, only a minute later, the Blacks gave away another penalty for not rolling away, and this time the hosts made no mistake.
Launceston responded by kicking for points after they were awarded a penalty on the 31st minute for a high tackle and James Tucker sent the ball sailing between the posts. (17-15).
Just before half-time, Brixham went further ahead after kicking a penalty to the corner, they won the subsequent lineout and used a maul to gain territory. Then, after a few phases, full-back Joel Ashworth crossed the whitewash. The conversion was also kicked, making the half-time score 24-15.
The second half started off equally, but 10 minutes in the CABs moved back to within four points as following a line-out deep in Brixham’s 22, lock George Bone scored an unconverted try in the right-hand corner.
Every time Launceston scored it seemed the hosts would bounce straight back, and after Launceston knocked the ball on in the 57th minute, from the scrum, Brixham drew tackles, leaving room for winger Connor Doneathy to score an unconverted try.
Brixham forced their way over the try line on the 62nd minute, but a determined Cornish defence held the ball up to prevent them from scoring.
With 12 minutes remaining, the CABs gave away a penalty for a high tackle, and Brixham chose to kick for points with Pinkus making no mistake for 32-20.
Launceston did have the last laugh to secure the brace of bonus points as Hancock took a pass to slip past a defender and dot down with Tucker adding the extras.
The All Blacks are back on home soil next Saturday when they welcome third bottom Chew Valley.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker; Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Brandon Rowley, Ollie Bebbington; Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Charlie Short, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; George Bone, Cian Baker; Charlie Tummon, George Harris, Ben Hancock. Replacements: Levent Bulut, Olly Martin, Alex Bartlett.
Tries: Tucker, Hillson, Bone, Hancock; Convs: Tucker (2); Pens: Tucker.
Launceston man-of-the-match: Cian Baker.
