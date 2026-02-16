DARREN Gilbert has challenged the Liskeard Athletic players to win their last 12 games and clinch the South West Peninsula League Premier West title and promotion to the Western League.
Joint manager Gilbert was in good spirits despite the Blues’ penalty shootout defeat at Bovey Tracey on Saturday which ended their interest in the Walter C Parson League Cup at the quarter-final stage.
He said: “Yes I’m disappointed to be out of the cup, so are the players of course, but the way we played on Saturday gives us all great hope for the rest of the season.”
Liskeard found themselves 2-0 down at half-time, then saw Ryan Richards miss a 50th minute penalty, but fought back magnificently, scoring twice in the last 14 minutes to force a shootout, which they lost 4-3.
Gilbert said: “I couldn’t be more proud of everybody who was involved on Saturday. The boys were brilliant from back to front, I couldn’t fault anybody.
“I know they can play but I saw their character, which was fantastic – we never know when we’re beaten.
“It will stand us in good stead and we’ve now got to go out and win our last 12 games, which would win us the league.”
He added: “I’m pleased we got the game back to 2-2 because we didn’t deserve to lose. They haven’t lost all season and they are a tough outfit, but we matched them.”
Liskeard’s fitness levels helped and Gilbert said: “That was a testament to myself, Gamms (Wayne Gamble) and Simon (Parnell); on Tuesdays in training we put them through it, they complain, but all that hard work pays off.”
After tomorrow night’s scheduled game against Launceston at Lux Park, the Blues are back at home on Saturday against Truro City Reserves before the big one against title rivals Elburton Villa at Lux Park on Saturday, February 28.
