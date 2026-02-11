LISKEARD Athletic joint boss Darren Gilbert feels the Blues will have to be ‘at our very best’ if they are to reach the last four of the South West Peninsula League Walter C Parson League Cup on Saturday (3pm).
The Blues – top of Premier West – head to Premier East pacesetters Bovey Tracey for a clash which looks incredibly tough to call.
Both sides have squads of a higher standard, and if all goes to plan, could meet in the Western League Premier Division next season.
Like many other clubs, Liskeard haven’t played for ages – last taking to the field on January 10 when they ground out a priceless 1-0 victory at Falmouth Town Reserves to maintain their three-point lead over Elburton Villa. The Plymouth-based side have a game in-hand which they are due to have at home to fourth-placed Callington Town on Saturday (3pm).
Reflecting on the last few weeks, Gilbert said: “We’re in a good place having only lost once in 19 league games, but trying to get everyone to training when some could work hasn’t been that easy. But we’ve got through it alright and hopefully we can start getting the games played soon.”
Gilbert has won plenty as a manager, including a trophy-laden spell at Bodmin Town, and is determined to go one better than last year’s runners-up finish to Newquay.
However, a cup quarter-final is the first task, and trying to get through at Bovey won’t be easy.
To get to this stage, they edged a penalty shootout at Camelford before thrashing Launceston 10-0, while Liskeard saw off Sticker before then winning 3-2 at league rivals Wendron United.
He said: “I know a lot of their players as quite a few have played for me, and they’re a very, very good side with a lot of quality and experience.
“We’re going to have to be at our absolute best to get through as they haven’t lost in the league yet, but we’re really looking forward to it. It’s also good that nobody has an advantage from the recent weather, so it’s a case of who adapts the best on the day.
“Hopefully it’s an exciting game for the supporters and the neutrals, but these are the games you want to be involved in, the best against the best like when we played Saltash earlier in the season in the Senior Cup. Yes we lost 1-0, but I thought we played really well.”
Liskeard did have a friendly at Callington Community College’s 3G pitch at the end of January against Western League St Blazey, which Gilbert admits was a worthwhile exercise.
He said: “It’s always valuable to get in any minutes you can. You can do all the training and running in the world, but nothing’s a substitute for match sharpness. But it was still a great exercise for us. We had five or six out, but we gave minutes to four 16-year-olds to see where they’re at and they did well.”
However, Gilbert admits he’s expecting another Saturday without a game.
He continued: “At the moment we should have everybody available, but I’m not holding out too much hope that it’ll be on. Their pitch was obviously flooded a few weeks ago, and if there pitch is anything like ours, it’s almost like a sponge.”
Liskeard have a large squad for Step Six football, however Gilbert insists it’s required, particularly with 11 league games still to play and potentially a further two in the League Cup.
He said: “It’s bit us on the backside the last couple of seasons not having a big squad, so this time we’ve made sure we haven’t made the same mistake.
“Yes people ask how are you going to keep everybody happy, but to challenge and go for league titles and win cups you need to have a squad. We have that this year provided we don’t pick up too many injuries which should allow us to hopefully go on and achieve what we want to achieve.”
