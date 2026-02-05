CAMELFORD’S scheduled trip to title-chasing Elburton Villa tomorrow night in South West Peninsula League Premier West has been cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch at Haye Road.
The fifth-placed Camels, who had two weeks off before last Saturday’s postponement at Truro City Reserves, haven’t played since Tuesday, January 6 when they knocked Western League play-off chasers Newquay out of the Cornwall Senior Cup.
Villa, who beat Millbrook 9-0 in their most recent outing on January 9, still remain three points behind leaders Liskeard Athletic who are due to face a tough test at neighbours Callington Town on Saturday.
Elburton will hope to finally get their Walter C Parson League Cup tie with last year’s finalists Cullompton Rangers on Tuesday night having seen numerous attempts called off.
Cully have home advantage, but will start as underdogs against a side who are averaging over four goals per game in the league.
Camelford have a North Cornwall derby at home to Launceston next Saturday provided Trefrew Park is fit for action.
Six games are still on at the moment for Saturday, although with plenty of rain having come down in recent days following two successive Saturdays of no action - there are likely to be more casualties.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.