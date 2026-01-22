South West Peninsula League Premier West preview – Saturday, January 17
WITH just two of last week’s games going ahead in the division, the next instalment of the title race is set for Saturday - weather depending - with leaders Liskeard Athletic and nearest challengers Elburton Villa both at home.
The Blues host 14th-placed Launceston who are two places above bottom side Truro City Reserves, who themselves have to make the long trip up to Plymouth.
It would be a huge shock if either dropped points, but any slip-up could be crucial.
Penzance had a fine few days on the road last week, winning at Dobwalls to reach the last four of the Cornwall Senior Cup for the first time in 15 years, before advancing into the last eight of the Walter C Parson League Cup by winning 4-0 at Bude Town as they look to defend their crown.
They face second bottom Dobwalls who are showing signs of life after successive away victories at Wadebridge and St Day, the latter courtesy of an 88th-minute winner from Elian Causon.
Fifth-placed Camelford have a second successive Saturday off, while the league’s surprise package Falmouth Town Reserves will look to bounce back from late defeats to Liskeard and Callington when they make the long trip up to Bude, who would move level with them if they secure victory.
Fourth bottom St Day start a run of nine away games in their final 11 games on Saturday as they go to another inconsistent side in Millbrook.
The Yellows had won their last three games in all competitions before losing to Dobwalls last weekend, but have shown enough to suggest they will be again at Step Six next season.
Eighth-placed Holsworthy could leapfrog neighbours Bude Town if they win at home to Sticker and the Seasiders are beaten by Falmouth.
Holsworthy reached the last four of the Devon St Luke’s Bowl on January 14 when they shocked Brixham and will look to take that momentum into the league having won just two of their last nine.
Sticker arrive in a decent moment and know that victory at Upcott Field coupled with a defeat for Millbrook and Wadebridge would see them end the day 10th.
Fixtures (3pm): Bude Town v Falmouth Town Reserves, Elburton Villa v Truro City Reserves, Holsworthy v Sticker, Liskeard Athletic v Launceston, Millbrook v St Day, Penzance v Dobwalls, Wadebridge Town v Callington Town.
