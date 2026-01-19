SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Callington Town 3 Falmouth Town Reserves 2
FIN Harrison grabbed an injury-time winner as Callington Town moved up to third in the table with a 3-2 success over top-six hopefuls Falmouth Town Reserves.
On the back of a solid performance two weeks earlier against Wendron United, Cally were keen to build momentum heading into what should hopefully be a drier spell.
The coming run includes fixtures against four of the current top five in the next five league matches.
Once again, praise must go to the hard-working ground staff for ensuring the game went ahead, meaning the first team are yet to experience a home postponement this season.
Unfortunately for those in attendance, Callington made a poor start with a performance that mirrored the recent weather. Credit must go to Falmouth, whose movement caused early problems, and their sustained pressure told in the 21st minute when Aaron Hicks’ back-post header from a corner opened the scoring.
That goal proved to be the wake-up call Callington needed. Ball retention improved and the hosts began to grow into the contest. The equaliser arrived in the 29th minute following a neat combination between Fin Harrison and Kieran Prescott on the left-hand side. Prescott was played through one-on-one and, although Ethan Elwell got a hand to the shot, it only deflected onto the inside of the post before finding the net.
The match then settled into a more even pattern, with chances limited at both ends. Jake Mead-Crebbin was required to make a smart save to prevent Falmouth extending their lead, while most of Callington’s efforts failed to truly test the visiting goalkeeper.
However, Falmouth restored their advantage on the stroke of half-time. A long ball forward caught Callington unaware defensively and, although the initial effort was blocked, Evan Tresidder turned the rebound goal-bound during a scramble in the penalty area.
Callington emerged for the second half looking far more assured. While Falmouth continued to play some tidy football, the hosts largely kept them at bay, with Mead-Crebbin rarely troubled.
As has been the case in recent matches, the substitutes made a significant impact and raised the intensity. The equaliser arrived in the 65th minute when Harrison rose highest to head home a superb Kieran Ryall free-kick from deep on the left flank.
The comeback was completed in the third minute of added time. Alex Jacob reacted quickest to a mis-kick from Elwell, heading the ball over the last defender and into Harrison’s path. Harrison showed composure to roll the ball home from the edge of the area, sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory and a sixth consecutive win for the Pasty Boys.
A special mention must also go to the match officials for ensuring the game was completed after the referee suffered an injury in the 37th minute. With the assistant referee taking charge, Falmouth were able to provide a qualified official to run the line. The transition was seamless, allowing the match to continue without disruption.
Cally are next in league action at Wadebridge Town on Saturday (3pm).
