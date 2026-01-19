REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
Royal Wootton Bassett 57 Launceston 26
A LAUNCESTON side missing five key players were eventually comfortably beaten beaten 57-26 by Royal Wootton Bassett on Saturday, that despite a strong start.
The All Blacks headed up to Wiltshire looking to bounce back from their post-Christmas defeat to Sidmouth, but with Torin Clarke, George Hillson and Ben Bryant still out, head coach Ryan Westren was also missing inside-centre Cam Fogden and lock George Bone.
In came Morgan Woods and Cian Baker with Callum Smith added to the matchday squad.
Launceston started well and took the lead on nine minutes through No.8 Brandon Rowley from close-range, that after Ollie Bebbington – who was making his 50th appearance in black – was held up just short. James Tucker added the extras for 7-0.
Inside a minute the hosts were level as No.8 Ollie Baycroft broke through the CABs defence and scored in the far-left corner. Scrum-half Rhys Floyd made the scoreline equal at 7-7.
RWB wasted no time in getting back in the visitors 22 and following a tap penalty, it was flanker Charlie Hix who forced his way over the line in the far-right corner. Floyd made it 14-7.
Both sides looked to attack when possible and Rowley broke off the back of a scrum close to the RWB line and reached over for his second. Tucker added the extras for 14-14.
The hosts went ahead again when Baycroft exploited another gap in the visitors’ defence and scored under the posts. Floyd once again held his nerve for 21-14.
Inside-centre Sean Marsden was soon yellow-carded for a high tackle and the CABs soon took advantage with prop Olly Martin barging over for his first try at Step Five. Tucker levelled the game after 33 minutes.
The home side thought they scored three minutes later only for the visiting defence to have held the ball up over the line, but less than 60 seconds later it was lock Sam Collier that dotted down with Floyd doing the rest.
The first 15 minutes of the half was scrappy but Launceston got their bonus-point when hooker Rory Mead finished off a driving maul for 28-26.
However, the inability for the visitors to stay strong after scoring happened again as inside a minute a line-out was finished off in the corner and Floyd made it five from five off the tee.
Just after the hour, Floyd knocked over a penalty to extend the lead to 38-26, and from there on they never looked back, adding a further three tries.
The first arrived on 67 minutes as following a line-out they went out wide.
The visitors managed to hold the ball up over their own line two minutes later, but inside 60 seconds they scored a seventh try with Floyd finally missing one from the tee.
However, the excellent Floyd had the last laugh as he converted his own try after a fine run from Baycroft.
For Launceston, thankfully they have this weekend off to get some of the walking wounded back and available for the eagerly-anticipated Cornish derby at home to St Austell on Saturday, January 31.
LAUNCESTON: Tucker; B Martin, Juarez, Woods, Bebbington; Sandercock (capt), Atwood; O Martin, Mead, Hawken; Tummon, Baker; Hancock, Harris, Rowley. Replacements: Bulut, Short, Smith.
Tries: Rowley (2), O Martin, Mead; Convs: Tucker (3); Pens: N/A.
