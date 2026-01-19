NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Camborne 36 Hinckley 26
CAMBORNE remain top of the National Two West pile after a strong second half showing saw off a determined Hinckley at the Recreation Ground.
In a proverbial game of two halves it was the visitors who built up a 26-12 lead with the advantage of the slope before the Cherry and Whites came roaring back with 24 unanswered points after the break.
Hinckley were first on the scoreboard with a converted run in try before ‘Town’ responded on nine minutes. Kyle Moyle and wing Harry Larkins combined to take play to the visiting 22 from where Robin Wedlake won a turnover penalty and a quick-thinking CJ Boyce tapped and dived over.
Though the pumped up visitors soon extended their lead, Camborne levelled matters at 12-12 midway through the half when full-back Moyle dummied and sliced through the cover for Rory O’Kane to add the extras.
Hinckley’s response was to run in another converted effort and then stretch the lead further when a ricochet from a kick ahead landed kindly to provide the bonus-point try which was converted for a 14-point advantage.
The Cherry and Whites needed a swift reaction in the second period and they duly delivered, changing the game decisively in their favour with a ten-minute purple patch which yielded three converted touchdowns.
On 43 minutes a penalty was punted to the corner from where Ben Priddey was propelled over from the line-out catch and drive for fly half O’Kane to slot the conversion.
Almost immediately Camborne were back on the attack with flanker Jordan Nicholls charging through the midfield to take play to the posts from where scrum-half Boyce darted over for his brace. O’Kane levelled things up at 26-26 with the regulation conversion.
‘Town’ then took the lead on 52 minutes as Priddey was again driven over in front of the West Bank for his 24th try of the season. Young O’Kane’s well-judged conversion made it a seven-point advantage.
With the Hinckley scrum under pressure, a penalty won at the set-piece next provided a 25-metre penalty opportunity that O’Kane cooly knocked over for 36-26.
Going into the closing stages the visitors threatened for a sustained period but Camborne’s defence dug deep to hold firm.
Man-of-the-match O’Kane saw a penalty attempt sail wide late on, but the miss only brought the final whistle sealing a 21st successive home victory.
Reflecting on the victory, Camborne head coach Tom Kessell said: “It was a frustrating start but to be fair to Hinckley they came down and played really well.
“We were a little bit off it, but glad we turned it around in the second half and showed what sort of calibre we are.
“Hopefully we can take that into this weekend which will be tough.
“A big shout out to Rory O’Kane who was superb for us, but to the boys’ credit they dug in and got the victory.”
Camborne are back in action on Saturday when they make the long trip to Cheshire to tackle Lymm (2pm).
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle; Robin Wedlake, George Edson, Will Hennessy, Harry Larkins; Rory O’Kane, CJ Boyce; Jack Andrew, Ben Priddey, Ben Woodmansey; AJ Hussell, Adam Hughes; Sam Matavesi, Jordan Nicholls, Jago Sheppard. Replacements: Kye Beasley, Sam Rodman, Shaun Buzza, Will Tanswell, Finn Love.
Tries: Boyce (2), Moyle, Priddey (2); Convs: O’Kane (4); Pens: O’Kane.
