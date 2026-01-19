EXETER Chiefs powered into the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup with an authoritative victory over Cardiff Rugby at Sandy Park.
Now the club’s defence coach Haydn Thomas has challenged his side to keep their edge as the season reaches a crucial phase, both in domestic and European competition.
Qualification was wrapped up in emphatic fashion at Sandy as the Chiefs dominated the contest physically and tactically, laying down a marker ahead of a home knockout tie against Munster Rugby in early April.
The Chiefs’ victory was built on relentless forward power, sharp game management and an uncompromising defensive effort that left a reshuffled Cardiff side chasing shadows for long periods of the contest.
Georgian tighthead prop Bachuki Tchumbadze set the tone with two early tries, burrowing over from close range as Exeter’s pack imposed itself from the outset. With Cardiff struggling to cope at the set piece, the Chiefs struck again before the break through South African hooker Joseph Dweba, whose try gave the hosts a commanding 19-0 half-time lead and full control of the contest.
Thomas was quick to praise the collective effort, highlighting the discipline and work rate that underpinned the performance. “"The boys fought really hard in tough conditions and I thought we had great discipline, we went the tough route and didn't go for any cheap fixes.
“You've got to look at how hard the forwards and backs worked and the quality of the set-piece was the foundation of it, turning over lineouts and that kind of stuff. I thought we were fantastic with our territory, our kicking game and credit to the forwards with the mauls, the pick and go stuff. We were on it in that first half, that's for sure.
Exeter’s line-out dominance and territorial control proved decisive, with the Chiefs repeatedly turning over possession and pinning Cardiff deep. Their kicking game was precise, while the forwards – led impressively by skipper Dafydd Jenkins and man-of-the-match Ethan Roots – delivered a series of bruising mauls and pick-and-go phases that steadily wore down the visitors.
Cardiff, as expected, briefly threatened a comeback early in the second half, raising the tempo and forcing the Devonians onto the back foot. A disallowed try for winger Tom Bowen denied the Welsh side momentum, but the Chiefs responded in ruthless fashion. After winning another key line-out, replacement hooker Julian Heaven darted over to secure the bonus point and extinguish any hopes of a revival.
The Chiefs then finished strongly, with winger Paul Brown-Bampoe diving over late on after clever work from Harvey Skinner. Centre Henry Slade added three conversions to cap a polished display.
Despite the comfortable margin, Thomas was keen to stress that standards must remain high across all competitions. “Cardiff got a foot in the game, but we stayed in the fight and never gave up on anything,” he said. “We came back with a bonus-point try and then finished it off well. That focus is crucial – not just in Europe, but everywhere.”
Meanwhile, the Chiefs have strengthened their front row after loosehead prop Will Goodrick-Clarke signed a contract extension.
The 30-year-old, who has made 30 appearances for the club, said: “It was an easy decision to re-sign. Exeter has given me an environment where I can grow both on and off the field. I’m excited to keep pushing myself to help the team achieve our goals.”
