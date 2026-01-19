PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley hailed his side’s 1-0 Sky Bet League One victory away to Peterborough United as their best performance of the season after an accomplished display at the Weston Homes Stadium.
A composed and disciplined showing saw Argyle secure a vital League One win through Bim Pepple’s first-half strike, extending their impressive away form to six wins from their last seven matches in all competitions.
Cleverley felt the margin of victory did not fully reflect his team’s dominance.
"It's the best performance of the season,” he said “Start to finish, in and out of possession. We managed moments, we created chances, we limited their chances.
“I put a little bit on the game before, so character wise this is a good marker for where we are at. Since the start of December we are fourth in the form table, they (Peterborough) are first.
“I was excited about the game and the guys absolutely came up with the goods so that's the standard we have set now.”
The Pilgrims started brightly and almost took an early lead when Lorent Tolaj lifted Ronan Curtis’ cross just over after eight minutes. However, the breakthrough arrived in the 23rd minute as Tolaj won possession high up the pitch, with Pepple finishing calmly into an empty net after goalkeeper Alex Bass was caught off his line.
Pepple had further chances to add to the lead, blazing over from close range before forcing a fine save from Bass after the interval. Despite failing to extend their advantage, the Pilgrims remained in control against a Peterborough side who grew increasingly frustrated.
The hosts ended the contest with 10 men when right-back Peter Kioso was sent off in the 89th minute for a second yellow card, one of six bookings picked up by the home side on a scrappy afternoon.
The result lifts Argyle to 14th in the table, four clear of the relegation zone.
