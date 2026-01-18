Saturday, January 17 - Football
National League: Brackley Tn 2 Yeovil Tn 1, Braintree Tn 0 Boreham Wood 3, Eastleigh 1 Aldershot Tn 4, Gateshead 0 Rochdale 2, Halifax Tn 2 Boston Utd 1, Hartlepool Utd 1 Altrincham 0, Morecambe 2 Scunthorpe Utd 2, Solihull Moors 3 Carlisle Utd 3, Sutton Utd 1 Forest Green 1, Truro City 0 Tamworth 0, Wealdstone 1 Woking 0, York City 1 Southend Utd 1.
Southern League, Division One South: Bashley v Tavistock - Post, Bideford 2 Didcot Tn 0, Bishops Cleeve 2 Westbury Utd 0, Brixham 1 Winchester City 1, Falmouth Tn v Bristol Manor Farm - Post, Frome Tn 2 Malvern Tn 1, Larkhall Ath 3 Exmouth Tn 2, Melksham Tn 4 Shaftesbury 5, Portishead Tn 0 Swindon Supermarine 0, Sporting Club Inkberrow 2 Mousehole 1.
Western League, Premier Division: Brislington v Torpoint Ath - Post, Buckland Ath 2 Street 2, Helston Ath 2 Saltash Utd 1, Oldland Abbotonians v Newquay - Post, St Blazey 0 Shepton Mallet 0.
SWPL, Premier West: Callington Tn 3 Falmouth Tn 2, Elburton Villa v Wadebridge Tn - Post, Launceston v Sticker - Post, Liskeard Ath v Holsworthy - Post, Millbrook v Wendron Utd - Post, St Day 1 Dobwalls 2.
Walter C Parson League Cup, Third Round: Bude Tn 0 Penzance 4.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Bodmin Tn 0 Saltash Utd 4, Foxhole Stars 0 Kilkhampton 0, Looe Tn 3 Callington Tn 1, North Petherwin v Sticker - Post, Polperro 2 St Austell 0, St Mawgan 3 Millbrook 2.
Premier Division West: Hayle 3 Penryn Ath 0, Illogan RBL 4 Mullion 1, Pendeen Rov v St Day - Post, Perranwell v St Agnes - Post, Redruth Utd v St Ives Tn - Post.
Division One East: Dobwalls 3 St Teath 4, Liskeard Ath 4 Saltash Utd 2, Newquay 4 Torpoint Ath 0, St Breward 0 Nanpean Rov 10, St Dominick 2 St Stephen 3, St Newlyn East v St Teath - Post, Wadebridge Tn v Boscastle - Post.
Division One West: Camborne SoM 4 Illogan RBL 2, Dropship 14 Hayle 1, Falmouth Utd 9 Newlyn Non-Ath 3, Holman Sports Club 3 Penzance 2, RNAS Culdrose 1 Probus 2, Wendron Utd 1 Troon 2.
Division Two East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 7 Week St Mary 3, Mevagissey 3 Calstock 1, Roche v Lostwithiel - Post, St Dennis v Biscovey - Post, Tregony v St Mawgan - Post.
Division Two West: Goonhavern Ath 5 Mawnan 6, Lanner v Pendeen Rov - Post, St Agnes v Frogpool & Cusgarne - Post, St Ives Mariners 3 Perranwell 6, St Just 2 Perranporth 3.
Division Three East: Boscastle 1 St Merryn 1, Indian Queens 2 Delabole Utd 3, Launceston 4 Looe Tn, St Teath 3 North Petherwin 2.
Division Three West: Chacewater 1 Penryn Ath 2, Dropship 12 Carharrack 1, Mawgan 0 St Keverne 1, Perranporth 4 Mullion 1, RNAS Culdrose 4 Constantine 3, Stithians 6 Holman Sports Club 3, Troon 5 Probus 2.
Division Four East: Bodmin Dragons v Landrake - Abandoned, St Columb Major 2 St Neot 1, St Minver 2 St Blazey 2.
Division Four West: Lizard Argyle 1 Ludgvan 4, Madron 0 Helston Ath Old Boys 7, Newlyn Non-Ath v Falmouth Ath - Post, Speak Out Utd 2 Dropship 3.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Round Three: Torpoint Ath 4 Pensilva 2.
Sunday, January 18 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League: Saltash Utd v Torquay Utd - Post.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division: St Dennis v RNAS Culdrose - Post.
Premier Division Cup: St Agnes 14 Redruth Utd 0, Sticker v Saltash Borough - H/W.
Division One: Callington Tn 3 St Agnes 2, Lanner v Padstow Utd - Post.
Division One Cup: Wendron Utd 1 Ludgvan 5.
Division Two: Charlestown 1 Dropship 1, Launceston 1 Troon 3, Porthleven 5 St Buryan 0.
Saturday, January 17 - Rugby
National League Two West: Barnstaple 24 Taunton Titans 31, Camborne 36 Hinckley 26, Chester 29 Old Redcliffians 36, Cinderford 29 Hornets 7, Loughborough Students 38 Lymm 24, Luctonians 40 Exeter Uni 31, Redruth 33 Syston 5.
Regional One South West: Brixham 49 Exmouth 24, Chew Valley 7 Devonport Services 31, Matson 19 Lydney 5, Royal Wootton Bassett 57 Launceston 26, Sidmouth 53 Marlborough 14, St Austell 17 Topsham 10.
Regional Two South West: Ivybridge 38 Tiverton 41, North Petherton 33 Crediton 35, Teignmouth 23 Okehampton 38, Wadebridge Camels 22 Weston-super-Mare 39, Wellington 0 Cullompton 47, Winscombe 17 Penzance-Newlyn 39.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple 17 Torquay Ath 17, Newton Abbot 38 St Ives 36, Penryn v Wiveliscombe - Post, Redruth 33 Plymstock Oaks 24, Saltash v Kingsbridge - Post, Truro 29 Paington 26.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin 5 St Austell 51, Bude 27 Liskeard-Looe 12, Camborne 24 Perranporth 21, Launceston 12 Helston 24, Newquay Hornets 12 Falmouth 20, St Just 17 Wadebridge Camels 12.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM v Saltash - Post, Hayle 7 St Agnes 62, Lankelly-Fowey 3 Illogan Park 24, Roseland 34 St Ives 31.
Counties Three Cornwall League Cup: Falmouth 0 Penzance-Newlyn 78, Helston v Redruth - H/W, Penryn v Redruth Albany - A/W, Veor v Bude - H/W.
Sunday, January 18 - Rugby
Women’s Championship South West Two: Guildford Gazelles 35 Launceston 12.
Women’s NC 1 South West (West): Penryn v Winscombe - Post.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Bude v Truro - Post, Plymouth Argaum 0 Camborne 53.
