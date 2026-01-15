TRURO City are delighted to announce the loan signing of defender George Cooper from SkyBet League One side Mansfield Town.
The 23-year-old, who came through the ranks at Field Mill, will see his temporary switch with the Tinners last until the end of the 2025/26 Enterprise National League campaign.
Cooper made his professional bow for the Stags in the EFL Trophy during 2021/22, making two substitute appearances and starting in a home clash with Sheffield Wednesday.
That same season Cooper joined National League North side Kettering Town on loan and this sabbatical away from Mansfield was repeated the following term too.
Back with the Stags, Cooper once again gained EFL Trophy experience, netting in a 2-1 loss against Burton Albion before further loans at Kidderminster Harriers and League of Ireland outfit Drogheda United.
“I’ve been training a few times now with the lads and I’m really enjoying things at Truro and can’t wait to get going on the pitch,” Cooper told trurocity.co.uk.
“There is a nice energy around the place and as an honest individual, playing at centre-half, I love defending and I will always give my all. I’m looking forward to the fans seeing plenty of that.
“This second half of the season is going to be a challenge and it is one I am looking forward to. There are plenty of games to be played and plenty of points up for grabs.
“We have picked up some valuable points over Christmas and that is only going to add to the momentum built going into the new year.
“I can’t wait to be at the Truro City Stadium on Saturday, ready to go and help the team push on to stay up.”
The Tinners, who haven’t played since a 1-1 draw at Forest Green Rovers on December 30, welcome Tamworth to Cornwall this Saturday before hosting Brackley Town on Tuesday night (7.45pm).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.