WARD WILLIAMS CORNWALL SENIOR CUP QUARTER-FINAL (TUESDAY)
Dobwalls 0 Penzance 3
PENZANCE are through to the Senior Cup semi-finals for the first time in 15 years after a comfortable victory over Dobwalls on a heavy surface at Lantoom Park.
Lewis Caspall scored twice and Wade Brown added the other as the Magpies made light work of a potentially tricky tie.
They join neighbours Mousehole, Saltash United and Camelford in the last four.
As good as Penzance were, however, the game will be remembered for the forced use of four goalkeepers by Dobwalls in an incident-packed tussle in the mud.
The drama started in the 15th minute with the game goalless when Dobwalls custodian Rob Brown tried to intercept a superb cross from the left by Caspall and took an inadvertent blow to the head from Brown.
After being knocked out briefly, he was left concussed and after several minutes of treatment had to come off.
First choice keeper Matt Westall had been named on the official teamsheet as a substitute but he was still driving back from attending a course in South Wales.
Initially skipper Cam Dymond reluctantly took over between the sticks – as he had done four days earlier when vets keeper Wayne Hoole was forced off with a broken ankle in a 3-1 win at Wadebridge.
But after five minutes, assistant player/manager Kieran McCann emerged from the subs’ bench to take over in goal, allowing Dymond to revert to his midfield role.
Eight minutes later Caspall fired Penzance ahead, and although a linesman flagged for offside, the referee had spotted something which he felt made it a legitimate goal.
The drama was far from over because in the 36th minute McCann pulled a hamstring in his attempt to clear a ball and was unfit to continue, even with half-time beckoning.
So he limped off four minutes later and for the second time in the half, Dymond put on the keeper’s jersey.
Within two minutes Caspall doubled Penzance’s lead with a powerful finish and Dobwalls retreated to the dressing room to regroup.
Word was that Westall was on his way to the ground but he didn’t arrive in time for the start of the second half, so Dymond continued and was beaten by Brown as Penzance made it 3-0 in the 48th minute.
The cavalry arrived before the game could restart as Westall replaced Dymond between the posts and although Penzance created a hatful of chances, the home side’s defence survived a late barrage.
To their credit in such difficult circumstances, Dobwalls carved out a couple of opportunities themselves in the second half and it took a superb save from Harry Salmon to deny Alex Oshinyemi in the 62nd minute.
Three minutes later Caspall created a great chance for himself to complete his hat-trick but after a dazzling run into the penalty area his attempted chip over Westall the ball nestled in the keeper’s hands.
DOBWALLS: Rob Brown (Kieran McCann, 20; Dan Frazer, 40), Oscar Quintrell, Scott Kemp (Fin Neville, 80), Ryan Winfield, Louis Body, Cam Dymond (Luke Gale, 60), Elian Causon, Raffi Causon, Dan Alford (Matt Westall, 49), Alex Oshinyemi, Valentine Ogakwu.
PENZANCE: Harry Salmon; Josh Turner, Ewan Trevains, Ollie Butler, Ben Palmer (James Butler, 55), Tyler Tonkin, George Molcher (Sam Young, 60), Charlie Willis (Charlie Young, 72), Wade Brown (Jacob Trudgeon, 60), Lewis Caspall, Silas Sullivan (Mark Vercesi, 72).
Men-of-the-match: Dobwalls – Cam Dymond; Penzance – Ewan Trevains.
