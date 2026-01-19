WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
St Blazey 0 Shepton Mallet 0
THERE were more talking points off the field than on it at Blaise Park on Saturday as St Blazey played out an entertaining goalless draw against Shepton Mallet.
Immediately after the final whistle the Green and Blacks announced that former Launceston boss Dan Hart is the new manager following the unexpected sacking of Mark Carter earlier in the week.
It will be Hart’s first managerial job since leaving Buckland Athletic last May.
And the feeling of a fresh start was enhanced on Sunday when club legend Phil Lafferty was named as director of football, his first official involvement in the club since leading them to promotion from the South West Peninsula League as Premier West champions four years ago.
A club statement said: “Between now and the end of the season Dan and his wider coaching team can assess the strong group already assembled; identifying any specific areas he may feel would benefit from strengthening, ahead of the summer.”
Hart said: “This is a football club with a rich history, ambition, fresh direction and huge potential.
“I’m refreshed and excited to get to work, to foster a competitive culture with real identity and to take this football club forward step by step.
“Our targets are clear – and I’m prepared for the opportunity that a club of this standing provides.”
In a statement on social media on Sunday evening, Lafferty said: “I am absolutely delighted to be returning to St Blazey AFC at such an exciting time.
“There is a clear vision in place and a real opportunity to build something sustainable and successful.
“I’m looking forward to working closely with the management teams, supporting player development, at all levels, and playing my part in helping the club achieve its ambitions.”
For the current first team players there was a game to play and although it ended 0-0 – Blazey’s first goalless draw of the season – there was plenty of action at both ends.
The home side welcomed back centre-half Jordan Bentley after suspension while goalkeeper Kyle Moore and midfield man Callum McGhee also returned to the starting XI.
The first real drama came on the half-hour when Mallet striker Harley Prior, already booked for a foul five minutes earlier, was shown a second yellow for simulation after taking a dive in the penalty area.
So the visitors were left to play the remaining hour with 10 men and they suffered another blow at half-time when debutant keeper Rob Brown was forced to withdraw through illness.
Defender Luke Wilkinson took over in goal for the second half which was only six minutes old when Mallet were awarded a penalty. But Tom Ovigne’s spot kick was well saved by Moore.
Blazey piled on the pressure in the last 20 minutes but couldn’t find a breakthrough. However, the Green and Blacks will take a three-match unbeaten record into Hart’s first game in charge against Sidmouth at Blaise Park on Saturday (3pm).
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore, Will Tinsley (capt), Tom Strike, Charlie Hambly, Tom Cavanagh, Jordan Bentley (Harry Blows, 66), Callum McGhee, Sam Clifton (Harley Deards, 34), Harry Probyn, Tyler Elliott (Tom Hensman, 66), Kieron Bishop (Haiden Chapman, 71). Sub not used: Mac Dewsnap (gk).
St Blazey man-of-the-match: Kyle Moore.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.