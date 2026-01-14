REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
Cullompton 29 Wadebridge Camels 46
WADEBRIDGE Camels started 2026 in fine style on Saturday as they eased to a 46-29 success at Cullompton.
The Camels ran in four tries in each half which included braces from Callum Bate and Shawn Hartley with fly-half Danny Thomas adding three conversions.
Bate dotted down after 15 and 32 minutes with Kyle Gatrix (20) and Charlie Pedlar (39) also crossing before the break.
Hooker Hartley restarted the Camels scoring on 51 minutes before efforts from Harvey Orchard and Dom Hawkey by the hour put Wadebridge well in command.
Hartley had the final say in added-time with Thomas adding the extras.
The result leaves Wadebridge fourth in the table, level on points with the two sides directly above them in Tiverton and Okehampton, although Tivvy have two games in-hand.
Penzance and Newlyn’s home clash with bottom side Wellington was postponed due to damage to the main stand at the Mennaye Field from Storm Goretti.
This weekend sees Wadebridge host unbeaten league leaders Weston-super-Mare, while Penzance and Newlyn head to Somerset to tackle Winscombe.
WADEBRIDGE CAMELS: Ollie Aggiss; Dom Hawkey, Will Pengelly, Ben Johnson, Jacob Gratrix; Danny Thomas, Harvey Orchard; Olly Derry, Callum Bate, Kyle Gratrix; Dan Kent, Josh Slater; Charlie Pedlar, Will Symons, Adam Blackmore. Replacements: Fin Simpson, Shawn Hartley, Ben Thomas.
