NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Camborne 74 Loughborough Students 38
BEN Priddey capped his 150th appearance with four tries as Camborne opened the New Year in style with a convincing victory over Loughborough to maintain their seven-point advantage at the summit.
The two sides served up no less than 18 tries with the Students running the ball at every opportunity despite an early red card.
Playing up the slope in the first half, the Cherry and Whites had the bonus-point in the bag by the interval as they built up an unassailable 36-10 lead.
Kyle Moyle was first on the scoresheet for the home side with a brace of tries before No.8 Jago Sheppard, wing Harry Larkins, impressive centre Will Hennessy and Priddey followed him over for touchdowns. Full-back Moyle added three conversions.
Camborne began the second half in similar fashion, swiftly increasing their advantage with skipper Sam Matavesi, Priddey and flanker Jordan Nicholls all going over with Moyle and Rory O’Kane each adding a conversion for 55-10.
After Loughborough hit back with a converted score, Priddey completed yet another hat-trick with a ‘catch and drive’ effort on the hour which was again improved by fly-half O’Kane.
Trailing 62-17, the Students did not stop counter-attacking and deserved their bonus point with a fourth spectacular try.
‘Town’ emptied their bench and went further ahead with a second touchdown for man-of-the-match Sheppard and Priddey’s fourth dot down, with young O’Kane landing another conversion.
However, Loughborough would not lie down and gained some consolation with a brace of converted scores in the closing minutes.
Camborne welcome fifth-placed Hinckley on Saturday (2pm).
CAMBORNE: Moyle; Wedlake, Wacokecoke, Hennessy, Larkins; O’Kane, Boyce; Andrew, Priddey, Drew; Hussell, Hughes; S Matavesi, Nicholls, Sheppard. Replacements: Beasley, Rodman, Buzza, Tanswell, Ducker.
Tries: Moyle (2), Sheppard (2), Larkins, Hennessy, Priddey (4), Nicholls, S Matavesi; Convs: Moyle (4), O’Kane (3); Pens: N/A.
