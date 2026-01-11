Friday, January 9 - Football
SWPL, Premier West: Camelford v Callington Tn - Post, Elburton Villa 9 Millbrook 0.
Saturday, January 10 - Football
Southern League, Division One South: Bristol Manor Farm v Melksham Tn - Post, Didcot Tn 4 Falmouth Tn 2, Exmouth Tn 0 Hartpury 1, Malvern Tn 3 Bideford 1, Mousehole 4 Bashley 3, Shaftesbury 3 Bishops Cleeve 0, Swindon Supermarine v Brixham - Post, Tavistock 2 SC Inkberrow 3, Westbury Utd 0 Larkhall Ath 1, Willand Rov 0 Portishead Tn 0, Winchester City 1 Frome Tn 3.
Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Tn v Bridgwater Utd - Post, Bradford Tn 5 Newquay 0, Brislington v St Blazey - Post, Clevedon Tn 11 St Austell 0, Ivybridge Tn 3 Street 1, Oldland Abbotonians v Buckland Ath - Post, Paulton Rov v Wellington - Post, Shepton Mallet v Helston Ath - Post, Sidmouth Tn v Torpoint Ath - Post.
SWPL, Premier West: Falmouth Tn 0 Liskeard Ath 1, Launceston 1 Penzance 5, Truro City v Holsworthy - Post, Wadebridge Tn 1 Dobwalls 2, Wendron Utd v Bude Tn - Post.
Walter C Parson League Cup, Third Round: Newton Abbot Spurs 1 St Day 2.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Callington Tn 3 North Petherwin 3, Foxhole Stars 0 Sticker 2, Kilkhampton 4 St Austell 2, Polperro 2 Bodmin Tn 2, St Blazey v Gunnislake - Post, St Mawgan 5 Altarnun 1.
Premier Division West: Hayle 4 St Agnes 0, Perranwell 2 Wendron Utd 0, Porthleven 2 Ludgvan 0, St Day 0 Mullion 8, St Ives Tn 0 Pendeen Rov 0, St Just 5 Penryn Ath 2.
Division One East: Boscastle 3 Newquay 2, Liskeard Ath 1 Launceston 5, St Newlyn East v Saltash Utd - Post, St Teath 8 St Dominick 0.
Division One West: Falmouth Utd 7 Porthleven 4, Hayle 2 Wendron Utd 4, Holman SC 4 Illogan RBL 0, Mawnan v Camborne SoM - Post, Probus v Troon - Post, RNAS Culdrose 4 Newlyn Non-Ath 4.
Division Two East: Gorran 8 Calstock 3, Lanreath 3 Lostwithiel 1, Mevagissey 1 Bude Tn 1, Roche v Biscovey - Post.
Division Two West: Falmouth DC 1 St Ives Mariners 1, Frogpool & Cusgarne v St Buryan - Post, Lanner v Pendeen Rov - Post, Perranwell 1 Goonhavern Ath 6, St Agnes 3 Mawnan 2.
Division Three East: Indian Queens 1 St Merryn 4, Newquay 4 Delabole Utd 3, Padstow Utd 4 Boscastle 2.
Division Three West: Constantine 1 Penryn Ath 3, Mullion v Dropship - Post, Perranporth 1 Mawgan 5, RNAS Culdrose 5 Carharrack 0, Stithians v Chacewater - Post, Troon 1 St Keverne 2.
Division Four East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 6 St Blazey 1, Lostwithiel v St Cleer - Post, St Dennis 4 Bodmin Dragons 0, St Minver 0 St Columb Major 9, St Neot 9 North Hill 0.
Division Four West: Falmouth Ath v Speak Out Utd - Post, Lizard Argyle v Dropship, Ludgvan 9 St Day 2, Wendron Utd v Goonhavern Ath - Post.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Quarter-Finals: Holman SC 3 Tregony 3 (1-3 pens), Lizard Argyle 3 Lostwithiel 0, Tremough 0 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 3.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Round Three: Pensilva v Torpoint Ath - Post.
Sunday, January 11 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League: Saltash Utd v Pucklechurch Sports - Post.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division: Bodmin v Redruth Utd - Post, Newquay v RNAS Culdrose - Post, Saltash Borough 1 St Agnes 3, St Dennis v Sticker - Post.
Division One: Callington Tn v Wendron Utd, Lanner v Ludgvan, Redruth Utd v Wadebridge Tn, St Agnes v FXSU; All games postponed.
Division Two: Charlestown v Biscovey, Falmouth v Troon, Launceston v St Buryan, Porthleven v Dropship; All games postponed.
Saturday, January 10 - Rugby
National League Two West: Camborne 74 Loughborough Students 38, Exeter Uni 54 Cinderford 12, Hinckley v Taunton Titans - Post, Hornets 41 Barnstaple 24, Lymm 36 Redruth 31, Old Redcliffians 29 Luctonians 40, Syston 21 Chester 26.
Regional One South West: Devonport Services 9 Brixham 10, Exmouth 33 St Austell 34, Launceston 18 Sidmouth 21, Lydney 28 Chew Valley 16, Marlborough v Matson - Post, Topsham 33 Royal Wootton Bassett 29.
Regional Two South West: Crediton 45 Winscombe 35, Cullompton 29 Wadebridge Camels 46, Okehampton 21 Ivybridge 26, Penzance-Newlyn v Wellington - Post, Weston-super-Mare 69 Teignmouth 12.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge 31 Penryn 12, Paington 73 Redruth 33, Plymstock Oaks 29 Barnstaple 27, St Ives 24 Saltash 0, Torquay 24 Newton Abbot 21, Wiveliscombe 23 Truro 5.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne v Bodmin - H/W, Falmouth 29 Launceston 29, Helston 36 Perranporth 15, Liskeard-Looe 23 Newquay Hornets 22, St Austell 31 St Just 22, Wadebridge Camels 14 Bude 19.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM 19 St Ives 26, Roseland v St Agnes - Post.
Sunday, January 11 - Rugby
Women’s Championship South West Two: Launceston v Cullompton - Post.
Women’s NC One South West (West): Penryn 15 Dings Crusaders 35.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Helston 5 Bude 17, Topsham Tempest 5 Truro 17.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Falmouth 7 Kingsbridge 20, Plymouth Argaum v Camborne - Post, St Austell v Saltash - Post.
