Friday, January 9 - Football
SWPL, Premier West (7.30pm): Camelford v Callington Tn, Elburton Villa v Millbrook.
Saturday, January 10 - Football
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bristol Manor Farm v Melksham Tn, Didcot Tn v Falmouth Tn, Exmouth Tn v Hartpury, Malvern Tn v Bideford, Mousehole v Bashley, Shaftesbury v Bishops Cleeve, Swindon Supermarine v Brixham, Tavistock v SC Inkberrow, Westbury Utd v Larkhall Ath, Willand Rov v Portishead Tn, Winchester City v Frome Tn.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Barnstaple Tn v Bridgwater Utd, Bradford Tn v Newquay, Brislington v St Blazey, Clevedon Tn v St Austell, Ivybridge Tn v Street, Oldland Abbotonians v Buckland Ath, Paulton Rov v Wellington, Shepton Mallet v Helston Ath, Sidmouth Tn v Torpoint Ath.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm, unless stated): Falmouth Tn v Liskeard Ath (2.30pm), Launceston v Penzance, Truro City v Holsworthy, Wadebridge Tn v Dobwalls, Wendron Utd v Bude Tn.
Walter C Parson League Cup, Third Round (2.30pm): Newton Abbot Spurs v St Day.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Callington Tn v North Petherwin, Foxhole Stars v Sticker, Kilkhampton v St Austell, Polperro v Bodmin Tn, St Blazey v Gunnislake, St Mawgan v Altarnun.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Hayle v St Agnes, Perranwell v Wendron Utd, Porthleven v Ludgvan, St Day v Mullion, St Ives Tn v Pendeen Rov, St Just v Penryn Ath.
Division One East (2.30pm): Boscastle v Newquay, Liskeard Ath v Launceston, St Newlyn East v Saltash Utd, St Teath v St Dominick.
Division One West (2.30pm): Falmouth Utd v Porthleven, Hayle v Wendron Utd, Holman SC v Illogan RBL, Mawnan v Camborne SoM, Newlyn Non-Ath v RNAS Culdrose, Probus v Troon.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Gorran v Calstock, Lanreath v Lostwithiel, Mevagissey v Bude Tn, Roche v Biscovey.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Falmouth DC v St Ives Mariners, Frogpool & Cusgarne v St Buryan, Lanner v Pendeen Rov, Perranwell v Goonhavern Ath, St Agnes v Mawnan.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Indian Queens v St Merryn, Newquay v Delabole Utd, Padstow Utd v Boscastle.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Mullion v Dropship, Penryn Ath v Constantine, Perranporth v Mawgan, RNAS Culdrose v Carharrack, Stithians v Chacewater, Troon v St Keverne.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v St Blazey, Lostwithiel v St Cleer, St Dennis v Bodmin Dragons, St Minver v St Columb Major, St Neot v North Hill.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Falmouth Ath v Speak Out Utd, Ludgvan v St Day, Wendron Utd v Goonhavern Ath.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Quarter-Finals (2pm): Holman SC v Tregony, Lizard Argyle v Lostwithiel, Tremough v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Round Three (2pm): Pensilva v Torpoint Ath.
Sunday, January 11 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League (2pm): Saltash Utd v Pucklechurch Sports.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm, unless stated): Bodmin v Redruth Utd, Newquay v RNAS Culdrose, Saltash Borough v St Agnes (2.30pm), St Dennis v Sticker (2.30pm).
Division One (2pm, unless stated): Callington Tn v Wendron Utd, Lanner v Ludgvan (2.30pm), Redruth Utd v Wadebridge Tn, St Agnes v FXSU (2.30pm).
Division Two (2pm): Charlestown v Biscovey, Falmouth v Troon, Launceston v St Buryan, Porthleven v Dropship.
Saturday, January 10 - Rugby
National League Two West: Camborne v Loughborough Students, Exeter Uni v Cinderford, Hinckley v Taunton Titans, Hornets v Barnstaple, Lymm v Redruth, Old Redcliffians v Luctonians, Syston v Chester.
Regional One South West: Devonport Services v Brixham, Exmouth v St Austell, Launceston v Sidmouth, Lydney v Chew Valley, Marlborough v Matson, Topsham v Royal Wootton Bassett.
Regional Two South West: Crediton v Winscombe, Cullompton v Wadebridge Camels, Okehampton v Ivybridge, Penzance-Newlyn v Wellington, Tiverton v North Petherton, Weston-super-Mare v Teignmouth.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge v Penryn, Paington v Redruth, Plymstock Oaks v Barnstaple, St Ives v Saltash, Torquay Ath v Newton Abbot, Wiveliscombe v Truro.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne v Bodmin, Falmouth v Launceston, Helston v Perranporth, Liskeard-Looe v Newquay Hornets, St Austell v St Just, Wadebridge Camels v Bude.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM v St Ives, Roseland v St Agnes.
Sunday, January 11 - Rugby
Women’s Championship South West Two: Havant v Guildford Gazelles, Launceston v Cullompton, Newbury v Reading Abbey.
Women’s NC One South West (West): Crediton v Winscombe, Hornets v Avonmouth, Okehampton v Yeovil, Penryn v Dings Crusaders.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Bideford v Cullompton, Devonport Services v Newton Abbot, Helston v Bude, Paignton v Exeter Saracens, Topsham Tempest v Truro.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Falmouth v Kingsbridge, Plymouth Argaum v Camborne, St Austell v Saltash.
