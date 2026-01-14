WESTERN League Premier Division outfit St Blazey have sacked manager Mark Carter with the Green and Blacks 13th in the table.
The Blaise Park outfit have had an up down season seven wins, as many draws and 12 defeats from their 26 outings, but have found the going tough at times, not helped by a lack of regular availability.
However, the Cornishmen produced some decent results recently, including a 2-1 success over play-off chasing Saltash United on New Year’s Day.
However Carter has now confirmed the club have decided to go in a different direction with ten games of the season remaining.
Carter was initially appointed on an interim basis last January following the departures of Andrew Moon and Brad Richardson and then Lee Denton - and eventually helped them survive at the expense of Ilfracombe Town.
Over the summer he brought in some excellent players in the likes of Tyler Elliott and Teigan Rosenquest, meaning whoever comes in has a squad, if available, that could kick on over the coming weeks.
St Blazey are due to be in action this Saturday when they welcome Shepton Mallet to Blaise Park (3pm).
