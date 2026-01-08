By Kevin Marriott at Blaise Park
CORNWALL SENIOR CUP QUARTER-FINAL
St Blazey 0 Mousehole 3
HAYDEN Turner scored twice case Mousehole went through to the Cornwall Senior Cup’s last four after a comfortable victory over hard-working St Blazey at a wet and windy Blaise Park on Wednesday night.
The Southern League Division One South side scored twice in the first half and weathered a period of second half pressure before sealing victory.
Western League Blazey gave a very good account of themselves, but the gulf in quality was there for all to see and Mousehole have to be hot favourites to lift the prestigious county trophy.
The intensity, movement and passing on the floor of Jake Ash’s players from the first whistle meant Blazey were in for a long night but the Green & Blacks never shirked from the task.
Blazey boss Mark Carter said: “The Senior Cup was a competition that we have taken seriously right throughout. With the quality of teams eliminated it’s a shame we couldn’t have avoided Mousehole in the draw.
“Having said that we still gave it a good go last night. Mousehole’s starting line-up showed that they also were taking it seriously.”
He went on: “The first 30 minutes was very competitive. Despite them having the majority of the ball we knew the quality they had meant they would control the game.
“The off the ball movement from them was outstanding in the first half. But then unfortunately a stupid tackle and then a moment of poor concentration, made the challenge of reaching the next round even harder.
“At half-time I asked the boys to be more aggressive, to take the game to Mousehole. To the boys’ credit, they did that. I felt we gave a really good account of ourselves over 90 minutes despite not taking the few chances we created.
“If we’d scored the next goal at 2-0 it would have made the end interesting. Once the third goal went in then it was over. The score probably makes the game look more one sided than it was.”
He added: “We now look to finish the league campaign strongly with almost a full squad available.”
Blazey had the first chance of the tie when Harvey Conroy advanced from midfield in the sixth minute and tried a shot from 25 yards which swerved and crashed against the bar.
From this point the visitors piled on the pressure but it was still goalless until the 33rd minute when Teigan Rosenquest’s late lunge on Jack Symons saw referee Nigel D’Arcy point to the penalty spot.
It seemed a harsh decision, especially in the slippery conditions, but Hayden Turner stepped forward to fire in the resulting spot-kick despite keeper Mac Dewsnap getting a hand to the powerful shot.
Three minutes later it was 2-0 when Dewsnap made a fine save to deny Turner, but the rebound was snapped up by Liam Prynn from close-range.
To their credit Blazey dominated the opening 25 minutes of the second half as Mousehole sat on their lead, but they were always a threat on the break and that’s how they got their third goal as Turner outpaced two defenders to make it 3-0 after 73 minutes.
ST BLAZEY: Mac Dewsnap, Tom Strike, Tom Hensman, Charlie Hambly, Tom Cavanagh, Sam Clifton, Kieron Bishop, Harvey Conroy, Harry Probyn, Tyler Elliott, Teigan Rosenquest. Subs: Owen Curtis, Will Tinsley, Haiden Chapman, Harley Deards, Harry Blows.
MOUSEHOLE: Ollie Chenoweth, Jacob Kevern, Iestyn Harris, Ed Harrison, Gene Price, Jack Symons, Paulo Sousa, Liam Prynn, Hayden Turner, Tallan Mitchell, Kaleb Kadimashi. Subs: Mark Goldsworthy, Tim Nixon, Max Cook, Alex Cairo, Hayden Black.
Attendance: 167.
Men-of-the-match: St Blazey – Sam Clifton; Mousehole – Hayden Turner.
