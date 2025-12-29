Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, January 3
TORPOINT Athletic moved to within four points of leaders Clevedon Town with two games in-hand on Boxing Day and face a second Duchy derby in eight days when they welcome mid-table Helston Athletic to The Mill tomorrow afternoon.
The Point saw off East Cornwall rivals Saltash United 1-0 on Boxing Day thanks to Sam Pearson’s second half winner, that after the Ashes were reduced to 10 men after just 17 minutes when Jack Jefford was shown his marching orders following an altercation with Joe Rapson.
While the Ashes were still highly-competitive and fashioned chances of their own, the extra man told as the game went on with the hosts having several opportunities either side of the goal.
Torpoint climbed up to second as a result of the victory as Sidmouth Town were thrashed 4-0 at mid-table Bridgwater United.
For Saltash, they dropped out of the play-off places following Barnstaple Town’s comeback victory at Wellington, but the Ashes are just a point outside of the all-important top-five, albeit having played twice more.
Lee Britchford’s side are again way from the home as they head down the A38 and A390. They visit a St Blazey side who narrowly avoided a huge banana skin against neighbours St Austell who have failed to pick up a point all season.
Blazey’s squad has been stretched in recent times, but boss Mark Carter will hope for a more settled outlook heading into the final 11 games of the season.
They have 25 points from as many outings and sit 14th in the 19-team division, but having played the most games in the division so far, they will need some run of form to go any higher.
Newquay’s 5-1 thrashing of Helston on Boxing Day ensures Shaun Middleton’s side are right in the mix for a top-five finish and are just six points behind Barnstaple, who are in League Cup action, with a game in-hand.
But with the North Devon side finding some serious form and other sides desperate to be in the end of season shake-up, the Peppermints will need to continue to build on their recent victories over Bridgwater and Helston.
They face mid-table Ivybridge who they thrashed 7-1 away from home back in September, but the Greens are a tough nut to crack under joint bosses Ben Washam and Brad Gargett who took over at Erme Valley in the summer following a third-placed finish with Dobwalls in last year’s South West Peninsula League Premier West.
St Austell’s inexperienced squad showed plenty of spirit at St Blazey and joint bosses Stu Mitchinson and Rob Astin will hope for more of the same when they travel to play-off chasers Buckland Athletic.
The Lillywhites head to South Devon looking for their first points of the season, while they are now eight adrift of second bottom Oldland Abbotonians who edged out Brislington on Boxing Day.
Fixtures (3pm): Bridgwater United v Brislington, Buckland Athletic v AFC St Austell, Clevedon Town v Paulton Rovers, Newquay v Ivybridge Town, Sidmouth Town v Bradford Town, St Blazey v Saltash United, Torpoint Athletic v Helston Athletic, Wellington v Oldland Abbotonians.
